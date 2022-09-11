Book Review: Recalling the Irish martyrs who died for their faith

Only one Irish martyr has ever been elevated to sainthood — Oliver Plunkett, executed at Tyburn in 1681 during more than a century of violent religious repression.

Yet hundreds, perhaps thousands, died in the defence of their Catholic faith in Ireland, from the time when the Elizabethan crusade sought to impose the Protestant faith.

The arrival of Oliver Cromwell later meant the full wrath of his hatred of Catholicism was unleashed, creating religious divisions that lasted for generations.

Former president Mary McAleese tells the harrowing true stories of 17 forgotten Irish martyrs, from Franciscan friars and bishops to lay people, including one woman, who all died for their faith in the wake of the Protestant reformation.

At the time of Augustinian priest Father William Tirry’s capture, as he vested to say Mass on Easter Sunday — he was turned in by an informer in Clonmel Co Tipperary in 1654 — there was a price of £5 on the head of every priest in Ireland. That price was a fortune at the time, and no fewer than three people vied to get the reward for disclosing his whereabouts.

As Tirry was led to the gallows, the streets were lined with people who wept freely as he went past; he blessed them constantly and knelt to pray several times. If Cromwell wanted to know how successful his scorching of Catholicism had been, he had only to observe the devotion this priest inspired and the open ceremonial burial he was given at the Augustinian Friary in Fethard, Co Tipperary.

Dr McAleese explains that whilst the Pale was seen as a stronghold of loyalty to the Crown, where many people pledged allegiance to the Queen, spiritually their hearts often lay firmly with Rome. Catholic religious practice was well organised within institutions like the trade guilds that formed an important bastion of Catholicism.

“As people heard mass in caves and safe houses, travelling for miles to support fugitive priests, they were also rebelling against the Protestant state religion imposed upon them,” she writes.

“Many of the leading gentry still openly practised their Catholic faith, and even among those who had converted to Protestantism, there was a leitmotif of unwilling conformity,” she writes.

“Their bodies appeared to conform, but their hearts and souls were elsewhere. The new Protestant faith was poorly explained to the people.”

Margaret Ball, nee Bermingham, born into Co Meath gentry had refused to surrender her faith, though ravaged by disease and hunger and imprisoned in Dublin castle for years. Her son Nicholas became Mayor of Dublin but there was nothing he could do to save her. She had opened a school for the children of Catholic families and had been accused of harbouring priests and facilitating the celebration of Mass, resulting in many skirmishes with the law.

Mass was still openly celebrated, although it had been officially outlawed when the Book of Common Prayer was introduced leading to resentment of the new form of worship by the influential land owning members of the gentry.

In an evenhanded, minutely-researched trawl through Irish faith, handed down through generations, Dr McAleese tells the story of the 17 martyrs, all of them beatified by Pope John Paul II in 1992.

These individual stories can be viewed against today’s worldwide struggle against religious intolerance and ongoing acts of violence to try and reinforce or justify the dominance of one faith over another.

There is much room for debate on the stories of the 17 Irish people who died for refusing to abandon their beliefs. Should their memories be consigned to history or re-kindled and given prominence in a world where sectarian divisions still exist and unspeakable acts are condoned through religious fanaticism?

Historically Ireland has been no stranger to blood shed for faith. The Catholic faith faces many new challenges, says the author: if it survives then it does so at least partly, she maintains, due to the sacrifices made by these martyrs. As she says: “Until very recently our divisions and wounds were not so dissimilar from theirs.”