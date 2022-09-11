Ger FitzGibbon: 'Irish theatre is bursting with talent, ambition and creativity' 

Cork-based playwright Ger FitzGibbon's new play, Ghostlight, written specifically for the Everyman, stars Jack Healy as Baz McAuliffe, a stalwart of theatre who is coming to the end of his career having never hit the big time. A bit drunk when he stumbles into the theatre and finds himself alone on stage, the character is facing not just the darkness of the performance space but also his own darkness. But, as FitzGibbon asks: "Is he really alone?"

The play explores the whole business of theatre as well as the ghosts of McAuliffe and those of the theatre's past, bringing audiences through the highs and lows of the night and the dark. "Baz is going through one of those tragic-comedic crises of 'what am I doing with my life?' It can be a really serious question but can get distracted by something else - like the offer of a bag of chips."

Onto the stage comes Nicki Johnson, the resident stage manager. Played by up and coming actress Niamh Santry, her character is temporarily living in the theatre as she has been thrown out of her flat by her greedy landlord who wants to do the place up and increase the rent.

"She's a kind of counter energy, from the younger generation. She's also rather more caustic than Baz McAuliffe. She's full of smart and perhaps cynical one-liners. At one point, when Baz complains that she's not being very sympathetic, she says: 'I'm crew. Unfeeling is what I do best.'"

Losing her flat is a nod to the current housing crisis but FitzGibbon is sceptical of theatre that sets out "with a narrow precise agenda, whether it's to be relevant or to address a specific social issue. I think theatre goes wherever there is a gap for it, when something arises."

While the pandemic meant that FitzGibbon didn't see much theatre over the last couple of years, he sings the praises of this year's Cork Midsummer Festival with its theatre offerings including John McCarthy's Humans: A Robot Musical, and Whale, also by McCarthy.

Niamh Santry, Jack Healy, and Emily Fitzgibbon working on Ghostlight.

He also praises the opera, Morrigan, from the creative partnership of John O'Brien and Eadaoin O'Donoghue, that was staged at the Cork Opera House during the summer. But theatre has been damaged by Covid-19 says the former head of drama and theatre studies at UCC.

"The real frustration is that Irish theatre is bursting with talent, ambition and creativity. We have Cormac O'Connor working on sound and video design for Ghostlight and Tim Feehily is doing the lighting design. Like Jack, they are both seasoned professionals. The big problem is that there's a kind of logjam. A lot of stuff got caught in the Covid traffic lights. There are a lot of shows looking for spaces. Even very distinguished and high calibre work is just doing two or three performances."

Is going to the theatre an older person's domain? The adaptation by the Everyman's Sophie Motley of John B Keane's Letters of a Country Postman recently drew what might be described as a mature crowd.

"John B Keane is virtually always a winner when it comes to summer theatre. I know the Everyman did great business with it. It was lovely to see the theatre packed out the night I was there. I guess the audience was at the older end of the spectrum."

As FitzGibbon points out, a night at the theatre isn't usually young people's first choice. "I went to the theatre when I was a teenager. I was a nerdy theatre head. But generally speaking, the guys I was hanging around with weren't that interested in theatre. And youngsters on a date don't go to the theatre because they can't snog there and the tickets are more expensive. People's interests and taste change as their lives change. Mainstream theatre has always appealed to a more middle-aged audience."

But there is something else going on as well, says FitzGibbon. "Because there's so much instability in the world at the moment with climate change and Ukraine and energy prices, the whole works, everybody is a bit scared. It's up to theatre then to provide almost a place of reassurance, a way of saying we're all human, going through the same experience. So people become slightly more conservative in their choices."

Does theatre have a future? "That's like asking if newspapers have a future. Both definitely do, I think. Theatre is a kind of faith I've held since I was a teenager. So I have to be optimistic about it."