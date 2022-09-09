Film Review: David Cronenberg explores body-horror in Crimes of the Future

Crimes of the Future (18s), the latest David Cronenberg movie, opens in what appears to be a post-apocalyptic era when ‘human evolution has become insurrectional.’

The story centres on Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), whose body is spontaneously generating new types of internal organs, and his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), who surgically removes Tenser’s organs in a radical kind of performance art.

As their notoriety grows, Tenser and Caprice come to the attention of investigating officer Cope (Welket Bungué); but when the opportunity for the ultimate artistic statement — a live-streamed autopsy — arrives, the pair find it impossible to resist…

Written and directed by David Cronenberg, Crimes of the Future is, to borrow a phrase, an interesting bunch of movies. Indeed, given Cronenberg’s penchant for body-horror, it’s kind of appropriate that the film feels as if there are a number of different stories all slithering around under its skin, each one drenched in blood and gore and clamouring to be free. Which is a roundabout way of saying that, plot-wise, Crimes of the Future is so self-referential as to teeter on the brink of self-parody.

‘Surgery is the new sex,’ is the kind of thing JG Ballard might have been writing about 50 years ago, while the attempt to label Caprice as ‘an artist of the inner landscape’ as she cuts loose with her scalpel sounds like Cronenberg himself offering a little self-justification.

That said, there’s no faulting Cronenberg’s commitment to his artistic vision (Crimes of the Future was also the title of a Cronenberg short film from 1970), which is here presented in all its messy glory, and Viggo Mortensen is superb in the central role of a man who is cursed to discover himself both artist and art.

