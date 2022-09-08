Album reviews: Impressive offerings from Ozzy Osbourne and Oliver Sim of the XX

Ozzy Osbourne

Patient Number 9, ★★★★☆

Ozzy Osbourne proved rumours of his decrepitude greatly exaggerated when he put in a blistering appearance at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in his native Birmingham recently. That same zing runs through his exuberant new solo album which finds the singer who once bit off a bat's head on stage flapping back through the years to glorious effect.

This is as boisterous a record as could be reasonably expected of a musician who has been a force in music for six decades. The brimstone reek of classic Black Sabbath is present and correct – particularly when Osbourne joins with old Sabbath foil Tony Iommi on the mammoth Degradation Rules.

The track is a proper-wrecking ball, swinging between Iommi’s pulverising playing and Osbourne singing about “Twisted fantasy” and “naked debauchery”.

Osbourne has made full use of his Rolodex. Eric Clapton turns up on One Of Those Days, a wonderfully OTT metal ballad that circles themes of mental illness (“hey, hey have I lost my mind?”); Mike McCready of Pearl Jam brings a grungy kick to Immortal. The song is about death - but the message Patient Number 9 conveys powerfully that Osbourne has a few surprises left yet.

Oliver Sim

Hideous Bastard, ★★★★☆

The best solo projects spotlight a side of an artist that does not have a chance to shine when they’re busy with their bands. That’s certainly the case with the new album by Oliver Sim of The xx. Where that group are all about night-club noir, for his stand-alone debut, Sim goes in a different direction entirely.

Though the singer is charming and confident in person, he has spoken about struggling to adapt to the prominence that the xx has brought him. He delves deep into his insecurities on the single Hideous, where he croons, “Radical honesty/might set me free... been living with HIV/since I was seventeen”.

It’s unflinching and painfully raw and is paired with a grim disco throb. Elsewhere on a record inspired, in part by Sim’s love for horror films, the soundtrack runs from bleep-driven electronica to soulful dubstep – but is always achingly direct. It’s a solo LP done right, from a musician with a lot to get off his chest.