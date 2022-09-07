Cian Ducrot and other Irish talent announced for Other Voices series of gigs at UCC

Other Voices is set to make its University College Cork (UCC) debut on Thursday September 29 with a special event, monikered Bringing It All Back Home.

The college's Aula Maxima, Honan Chapel, and Glucksman Gallery will play host to special performances from some of the country's rising musicians to mark the big return to campus after the circumstances of the past few years - the main event of which will be live-streamed via the festival's online platforms.