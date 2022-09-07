Cian Ducrot and other Irish talent announced for Other Voices series of gigs at UCC

Other Voices is set to make its University College Cork (UCC) debut on Thursday September 29 with a special event, monikered Bringing It All Back Home.
The college's Aula Maxima, Honan Chapel, and Glucksman Gallery will play host to special performances from some of the country's rising musicians to mark the big return to campus after the circumstances of the past few years - the main event of which will be live-streamed via the festival's online platforms.
From the Aula Max, presenter MayKay will host Mercury Prize nominee SOAK; Cork-born, London-based rising star Cian Ducrot, a solo set from Susan O’Neill, as well as an exclusive performance from critically acclaimed Cork-born experimental artist Biig Piig.
Performances across the UCC campus will include alt-electronic artist Yenkee, Cork art-punks Pretty Happy, three-part harmony trio Rufous Nightjar and Sunday's Well - a band of UCC traditional musicians led by Caitlín Nic Gabhann, UCC’s artist in residence for 2022.
The celebrations will commence with Other Voices of UCC, a free public concert in the college's Hub - rabble-rousers The Violet Club will headline this concert which starts at 5.30pm, which also includes Goa, a pipa performer from China, an opera performance by Grace Murphy, hip-hop from Raphael Olympio of the Outsider Ent crew, and a lively session by the UCC Traditional Society. Open to all on a first come first serve basis - with a big-screen stream of the main event also happening after 7pm.
For Other Voices’ founder and UCC graduate Philip King (also of folk trio Scullion) the event is a homecoming - both to the city of his birth, and to his alma mater. “My own musical expedition began in UCC and was informed in every way by the music that I heard, the people that I met and the wonderful experience that I had as a student in the University. It is the realisation of a long-held ambition to bring Other Voices back home to the beautiful campus of the university and to Cork City.”
- Limited access to the Other Voices: Bringing It All Back Home events in the Aula Maxima, Honan Chapel, and The Glucksman will be facilitated by a ticketed lottery.
- Updates on the event and the lottery are available on www.othervoices.ie/events/ovucc. Winners will be informed on 23 September 2022.