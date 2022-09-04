Electric Picnic day two: Highlights from Stradbally as bad weather doesn't stop the party

There were a lot of bleary-eyed festival goers emerging from their tents on Saturday morning, ponchos in hand, as the second day of Electric Picnic got underway at Stradbally, Co Laois.

Night one had gone off like a rocket, with some people up far past the 4am ending of Mother’s brilliant DJ set.

Donning their wellies and raincoats, the crowds were ready once more as the sun rose on Saturday, but first: caffeine.

Once getting through the long queues at the festival’s coffee docks, many made their way back into the Main Stage to see Hudson Taylor open Day Two.

Soul soothing beginnings

Crowds watch Picture This performing during the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois.Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The arena’s Mind & Body area was a popular spot early in the afternoon, with hot tub and sauna bookings filling up fast. Various types of yoga were also underway, as well as a variety of enjoyable demonstrations at the Theatre of Food.

Mindfield was given a new location this year, so those seeking some healing during the day have been able to stroll right over from Mind & Body. Highlights of this year’s Ah, Hear NOW! podcast stage lineup so far have included Mockie Ah’s Studio 54 Ball and more.

Over at the Comedy Tent, Dylan Moran got plenty of laughs during his headline show, while the brand new Theatre hosted some spectacular ballet performances.

A not-so-tame lineup

Of course, it was also busy music-wise. Attendees darted between stages to catch the plethora of acts scheduled for the night.

As always, Trenchtown, Casa Bacardi, and The Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow Circus Tent have proved to be popular spots, as well as BerlinHaus, the underground venue not shown on any festival maps.

Becky Hill got things underway in the early evening with an energetic performance on the Main Stage. She was followed by pop star Anne-Marie, The Kooks, Picture This, and the impeccable Tame Impala.

As expected, the crazy talented Kevin Parker and co. were enthralling and put on a 90-minute show that people would have happily sat through for another two hours.

It was a highlight of the weekend so far, as were the performances put on by Declan McKenna, Lyra (another Cork gem), Orla Gartland, and Wolf Alice.

Up De Flats

Two powerful sets rang home with those who managed to catch For Those I Love and Gemma Dunleavy.

Dunleavy has had crowds jumping all summer to her brilliant hit Up De Flats. It seems that with every festival she performs at, more and more people gather to support the young Dub.

Her emotional tribute to Terence Wheelock during her song Stop The Lights was showstopping - and arguably worthy of a place on Main Stage next year.

After it all, everyone was exhausted by the time they returned to their tents. Two down, one to go. Hopefully, the ponchos can last another day.