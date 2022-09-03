Book Interview: Antone Martinho-Truswell on how humanity flocks together on Earth

“WHEN I try to imagine how a parrot experiences the world, I can’t help but think it must feel a lot the human experience,” Antone Martinho-Truswell explains from his office at the University of Sydney, Australia, where he is currently Head of House at St Paul’s College.

The British zoologist earned his academic credentials at the University of Oxford in the UK, focusing on learning and cognition in birds, using mallard ducklings as a model. This extensive research led to a novel idea: That humans are “birds without feathers”. A subject Martinho-Truswell explores, in his debut book, The Parrot in the Mirror.

“Parrots are our evolutionary mirror image,” the author explains. It all began 66m years ago, when an asteroid crashed to Earth. The cataclysmic event took place in what is today modern-day Mexico, bringing the age of reptiles to an end. For the previous 150m years, massive reptiles, including the dinosaurs on land, as well as similar flying and swimming species, had dominated the Earth. Following the extinction of dinosaurs, however, a new set of animals came to the fore: Parrots. The newly scoured Earth gave parrots the opportunity to explode in diversity, evolving new forms and developing new capabilities. During this epoch of history Martinho-Truswell claims parrots were “the smartest animals anywhere on Earth”. Millions of years later humans then arrived onto the scene.

This brings readers to the book’s main argument: The crucial — if somewhat complicated — evolutionary link between birds and mammals. Both are land-dwelling vertebrates that evolved from reptiles, and both are closer to each other, than to, say, fish, or invertebrates. Birds and mammals also possess larger brains than reptiles. “These similarities can be surprising, given how fundamentally different mammals seem to be from birds,” Martinho-Truswell explains. “[Humans] are not closely related to birds, and we do not look anything like them.”

He then momentarily turns to Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution by natural selection. In On The Origin of Species (1859) the British geologist and biologist postulated that all species on Earth are historically connected by a chain of variations that differed, gradually, over time and space. Darwin concluded his argument with a metaphor of a “tangled riverbank” — filled with plants, insects, birds, mammals, and countless other species. Using fossil records to prove his revolutionary scientific discovery, Darwin showed how all organisms share common ancestors with other organisms in the tree of life.

Biology in Darwin’s time had certain limitations, though. DNA studies in recent years have given scientists the ability to study the interconnectivity of numerous groups of organisms with much more accuracy. Today, biologists call this interconnected tree of life a phylogeny: It provides a visual representation of the relatedness of organisms. Although it’s not always a simple, linear story.

“[Mammals and birds] both diversified with very different brain structures, different anatomy, physiology, sex determination, and chromosomes,” Martinho-Truswell says. The last common ancestor between birds and mammals, for example, died 320m years ago. This creature was essentially a reptile that had cold blood. It also lacked many other traits that mammals and birds share because of convergent evolution.

Martinho-Truswell cites the camera eye as a perfect example of convergent evolution in action. It’s common to most vertebrates, to cephalopods like octopodes squids, and to the box jellyfish. Like the eye of a camera, it allows sharp images to be gathered from the surrounding world by focusing light, very tightly, onto a layer of light-sensitive cells in the back of the eye. The camera eye of the octopus, for instance, is very similar to that of humans. But phylogenetic and embryological analyses have suggested that their camera eyes have been acquired independently.

“Convergent evolution can show us how two very different and distantly groups of animals, despite their very different anatomy and evolutionary background, faced similar challenges in their history, and found similar ways of meeting those challenges by hitting on the same solution.” Martinho-Truswell explains. “It also tells us that, occasionally, [during the process of natural selection] a particular trait proved so useful or necessary, that it arose independently in more than one group who do not share ancestral similarity.”

Convergent evolution also gives us a broader understanding of why humans and birds, despite their recognisable differences, share so many similarities. The Parrot in the Mirror points to four. Our longevity. Our breeding. Our brains. And our social lives and communication. Each of these cases highlights a specific way that becoming human required us to stray radically from the strategies of our mammalian ancestors, and copy — through convergent evolution — the strategies of the birds that went before us.

There are, however, some things birds can do, which humans simply cannot compete with. Flight, for instance. This gives birds a way to avoid predators and prolong their longevity “The ability to take off and fly is enormous feat of biological engineering,” says Martinho-Truswell. Humans possess a more powerful tool, however. Brain power. This has enabled our species to remould nature in our own image with divine-like power and intelligence to reach the top of the evolutionary chain.

“Our cleverness has helped us to outsmart predators in any number of ways and achieve longevity in a way that flight has helped birds,” says Martinho-Truswell.

Interestingly, it is our big brains and long lives that lead humans to another behavioural pattern we share with birds: our thorough commitment (with many exceptions of course) to our long-term sexual partners.

“When you have offspring needing a huge amount of care, you need an evolutionary behavioural solution to deal with that,” Martinho-Truswell points out. Human babies, after all, require several years of constant, intensive care before they can fend for themselves out in the big bad world. “Since a baby bird or an infant requires an enormous amount of constant care, the most obvious solution is for the father to stick around, because if he leaves, he is actually hurting his own reproductive capacity,” he says.

This is where natural selection kicks in. “If the offspring of [undedicated] males and the offspring of dedicated males are living, over time, we see more genes with dedicated males dominating the species,” he says. He then cites two pertinent examples. Swans and geese. Both birds form a mating pair bond early in life, with whom they maintain sexually loyalty.

“Humans also tend to have a very strong urge towards monogamy, so that we have enough care around to look after our young,” Martinho-Truswell explains. “This is not the case for most mammals though. Typically, after the male mates with a female, she is left to do the child-rearing alone.

“We usually see this with whales, lions, and other charismatic mammals.”

With birds, however, there are notable some exceptions. “In the case of mallard ducks, the young hatch, come out of their shell, can walk around and feed themselves, and they can swim,” Martinho-Truswell stresses. “They need someone to supervise them, but they don’t need constant feeding and caring.”

The British scientist then points to what is perhaps the most infamous example of a bird straying from the nest: Brood parasitism. This is when birds lay their eggs in the nests of others, sparing themselves the expense of rearing their own young. The reproductive strategy is mostly associated with cuckoos, but it is also common to cowbirds and other species.

“By hijacking the strong parental behaviours of another altricial bird, the mother cuckoo has cheated, and very successfully,” he says. Biologists typically describe this type of cheating as a powerful component of evolution, where individual benefit triumphs. For the parasite, benefits include increased fecundity due to greater allocation of resources toward mating and producing more eggs rather than defending nests, incubating eggs, and feeding young.

Human sexual cheating works in a similar matter. In fact, the parallels in behaviour of cheating men and brood parasitic birds has given us the word “cuckold”. A man who manages to secretly impregnate a woman who is in a stable pairing with a different man “is a kind of brood parasite”, says Martinho-Truswell. “He produces a child which is his, genetically, but he does not participate in that child’s raising, leaving that to the other man — the cuckold. By cuckolding another male, and then impregnating his mate, the male has managed to produce twice as many offspring, which is really good for his genes.”

How birds and humans deal with cheating is not identical though. Martinho-Truswell points out the main crucial difference: Human culture. It ensures the way we judge cheating is, in fact, different from birds. The yearning in some humans to be unfaithful to their faithful spouse does indeed come from the same selective pressures as the instinct in the cuckoo to lay her egg in another’s nest.

But most humans have a strong instinctive moral repulsion to cheating. Much of which comes from a mixture of social pressure, guilt, and shame. Given our evolutionary history, it is not hard to see why. No human cheats for the simple genetic benefits of it. They do it because they succumb to emotions, which were carefully tuned over millennia of selection.

“We are unique in our moral sense that implores us to remain faithful, and to forego the evolutionary advantages of cheating in favour of the love and care of our partners,” Martinho-Truswell concludes. “But the taboo we have around this issue is for evolutionary reasons nevertheless.”