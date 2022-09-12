Midweek meals: Five easy and comforting family dinners perfect for rainy days

From slow cooker dishes to classic mac and cheese, here are some crowd-pleasing recipes to try when the skies are grey
Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 07:37

Fish pot pie

recipe by:Neven Maguire

For this weeknight staple, choose any selection of fish that you like for a wholesome, comforting dish

Servings

4

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

42 mins

Total Time

57 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp rapeseed oil

  • 1 onion, finely chopped 

  • 2 small leeks, trimmed and thinly sliced 

  • 4 tbsp dry white wine 

  • 400ml cream 

  • 675g mixed skinned and boned fish fillets, cut into bite-sized pieces (such as trout or salmon, hake and smoked cod or haddock) 

  •  225g raw peeled tiger prawns, thawed if frozen 

  • 100g frozen peas 

  • 2 tbsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

  • pinch of cayenne pepper 

  • 1 × 320g ready-rolled puff pastry sheet, thawed 

  • 1 egg, beaten with a pinch of salt sea salt and freshly ground black pepper 

  • To serve:

  • lightly dressed rocket

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C.

  2. Heat the oil in a 25cm ovenproof frying pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and leeks and cook for 4-5 minutes, until softened but not coloured. pour in the wine and allow to bubble right down, then stir in the cream and cook for another 8-10 minutes, until well reduced and thickened.

  3. Remove from the heat and stir in the fish, prawns, peas and parsley. Season to taste with salt and pepper and add the cayenne pepper. Stir gently to combine.

  4. Unroll the pastry and use to cover the fish filling, trimming and cutting down as necessary, then pinch the edges to create a rim. Brush with the beaten egg wash and bake in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes, until well-risen and golden brown.

  5. Serve straight to the table with a separate bowl of rocket.

 

Chicken Tray Bake

recipe by:Caitriona Redmond 

You will need only one large sheet pan to cook on, along with a chopping board and a sharp knife.

Servings

5

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

1 hours 30 mins

Total Time

1 hours 40 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • Butternut Squash €0.89

  • 1kg Fresh Irish Chicken Thighs €2.69

  • 1kg Baby white potatoes €0.99

  • 285g Sweetcorn tin €0.27

Method

  1. Note: You will also need some cooking oil, salt, pepper and preferably some paprika or smoked paprika from your store cupboard for this recipe. You do not need to preheat the oven.

  2. Peel, core, and chop the butternut squash.

  3. Take a large heavy sheet pan and pour two tablespoons of vegetable oil and a generous helping of the spices (salt, pepper, paprika). Use a spoon to make sure the oil and spices are combined.

  4. Place the chopped squash, chicken thighs and potatoes onto the tray and using a spoon toss in the oil so everything is coated.

  5. Place the tray into the oven and switch it to 180 degrees Celsius. Roast for 75 minutes.

  6. Remove the tray from the oven, strain the sweetcorn and stir into the baking juices, making sure to baste the chicken and potatoes as you do so.

  7. Return to the oven for 15 minutes and serve.

 

Everyone’s favourite mac and cheese

Mac and cheese is a bit like apple crumble, simple fare but everyone loves it, plus you can add lots of tasty bits to ‘zhuzh’ it up. Maybe a few cubes of smoky bacon, mackerel, chorizo or a layer of melted leeks to the sauce.

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

45 mins

Total Time

55 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 225g (8oz) macaroni or ditalini

  • 50g (2oz) butter

  • 150g (5oz) onion, finely chopped

  • 50g (2oz) plain flour

  • 850ml (scant 1 ½ pints) boiling whole milk OR 700ml (1 1/4 pints) milk and 150ml (¼ pint) cream

  • ¼ teaspoon Dijon or English mustard

  • 1 tablespoon chopped flat-leaf parsley (optional)

  • 225g (8oz) freshly grated mature Cheddar cheese or a mix of Cheddar, Gruyère and Parmesan

  • 25g (1oz) freshly grated Cheddar or Parmesan cheese, for sprinkling on top (optional)

  • sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

  1. Bring 3.4 litres (6 pints) water to the boil in a large saucepan and add 2 teaspoons of salt. Sprinkle in the macaroni and stir to make sure it doesn’t stick together. Cook according to the packet instructions until al dente. Drain well.

  2. Meanwhile, melt the butter over a gentle heat, add the chopped onion, stir to coat, cover and sweat over a gentle heat for 6–8 minutes until sweet and mellow. Add the flour and cook over a medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 1–2 minutes. Remove from the heat. Whisk the milk in gradually, season well with salt and pepper, then return to the boil, stirring constantly. Add the mustard, parsley, if using, and cheese. Add the well-drained macaroni and return to the boil. Season to taste and serve immediately.

  3. Alternatively, turn into a 1.2 litre (2 pint) pie dish and sprinkle the extra grated cheese over the top. Bake at 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 for 15–20 minutes.

  4. Good things to do with leftover Mac & Cheese:
    Mac & Cheese Fritters
    You can’t imagine how sinfully delish this is…Heat olive oil in a deep-fat fryer at 180°C (350°F) or a deep saucepan with 5–7.5cm (2–3 inch) depth of oil. Roll the leftover mac and cheese into ping-pong-sized balls. Roll in seasoned flour, beaten eggs and fresh white or panko crumbs to coat. Fry for 4–5 minutes until crisp on the outside and melting in the interior. Remove with a slotted spoon, drain on kitchen paper and toss in freshly grated Parmesan. Serve with spicy mayo made by mixing 110ml (4fl oz) homemade mayonnaise with teaspoons of sriracha, 2 teaspoons of sambal oelek or harissa and lemon juice to taste. Alternatively, allow the baked mac and cheese to get cold in the gratin dish. Cut into fingers or squares, dip in seasoned flour, egg and breadcrumbs and shallow-fry in olive oil for 3–4 minutes until crisp and golden on both sides. Serve with a dipping sauce or with the spicy mayo.
    Smoked Salmon or Smoked Mackerel or Chorizo
    Add 225g (8oz) smoked salmon or smoked mackerel or chorizo dice to the mac and cheese before serving. Add lots of chopped parsley too.

    Darina Allen: How to Cook The 100 Essential Recipes Everyone Should Know is published by Kyle

 

Beef and carrot hotpot

recipe by:Neven Maguire

Comfort in a bowl, this stew is easy and delicious

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

60 mins

Total Time

1 hours 10 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 25g (1oz) plain flour

  • 300g (11oz) stewing steak pieces

  • 2 tbsp rapeseed oil

  • 1 large onion, roughly chopped

  • 4 carrots, roughly chopped

  • 1 tbsp tomato purée

  • 600ml (1 pint) beef or chicken stock (from a cube is fine)

  • 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

  • 500g (1lb 2oz) baby new potatoes, halved

  • 5g (¼oz) fresh flat-leaf parsley

  • sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

  1. Put the flour in a bowl and season, then add the beef pieces and toss until evenly coated. Heat a flameproof casserole or heavy-based pan over a medium to high heat. Add the oil, then add the beef and quickly sear it on all sides until golden brown.

  2. Add the onion and carrots to the casserole, stirring to coat. Sauté for a couple of minutes, scraping the bottom with a wooden spoon.

  3. Stir in the tomato purée and cook for 1–2 minutes, then add the stock and Worcestershire sauce. Add the baby potatoes, then reduce the heat, cover and simmer for 1 hour, until meltingly tender but still holding their shape.

  4. Strip the leaves from the parsley and roughly chop. Ladle the beef and carrot hot pot into bowls and scatter over the parsley to serve.

    'Learn to Cook with Neven' by Neven Maguire is published by Gill Books, priced €22.99.

 

Healthier lasagne

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

Lasagne is a dish that is regularly served on the set of Ireland's Fittest Family. This is my go-to lasagne recipe

Servings

6

Preparation Time

40 mins

Cooking Time

60 mins

Total Time

1 hours 40 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • For the tomato sauce:

  • 1 tbsp olive oil

  • 1 carrot, peeled and finely chopped

  • 1 celery stick, finely chopped

  • 1 onion, finely chopped

  • 1 red pepper, deseeded and diced

  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed

  • 400g tin tomatoes

  • 1 tbsp dried oregano

  • For the cheese sauce:

  • 200 ml milk

  • 2 tbsp butter

  • 1 bay leaf

  • ½ tsp nutmeg

  • 2 tbsp flour (white flour or spelt flour)

  • 1 egg, beaten

  • 1 tbsp natural yoghurt

  • 25g Cheddar, grated

  • salt and pepper

  • For the lasagne:

  • 2 tbsp olive oil

  • 800g mince

  • A handful of basil leaves

  • 150g lasagne sheets

Method

  1. First, make the tomato sauce. Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat.

  2. Add the carrot, celery, onion, pepper, oregano and garlic and cook for about six minutes — add a dash of water if the pan becomes dry.

  3. Add in the tomatoes and 300ml of water. Simmer uncovered for about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and purée the sauce.

  4. Next, make the cheese sauce. Place the milk, butter, bay leaf and nutmeg in a small pan. Slowly heat the milk until the point at which it is about to boil.

  5. Remove the bay leaf and sieve in the flour. Use a whisk to blend the flour into the milk, do this until it begins the thicken.

  6. Remove from the heat and add the egg and yoghurt and whisk until it is smooth. Sprinkle in the cheddar and season to taste.

  7. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C. You will need a large lasagne dish. Heat the oil over a medium heat in a large pot.

  8. Add the mince and cook for about 10 minutes, until browned. Stir in the tomato sauce and basil.

  9. Pour half the mince into the lasagne dish. Top with a layer of lasagne sheets.

  10. Pour the rest of the mince and top with a second layer of lasagne sheets. Pour the cheese sauce on top.

  11. Place the lasagne dish in the oven and cook for about 20 minutes, until golden and bubbling.

  12. Leave the cooked lasagne to stand for five minutes. Divide between warmed serving plates.

 

