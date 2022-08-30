10 books for September: Amy Huberman, Graham Norton and Robert Harris among the new titles 

The Lost Girl King by Catherine Doyle (September 1)

The author of the Storm Keeper Trilogy brings us to Tír na nÓg in her first standalone novel aimed at readers aged from eight to 12. Siblings Amy and Liam Bell discover the entrance to Tír na nÓg, the legendary land of eternal youth, while staying at their Gran's house in the wilds of Connemara for the summer.

Act of Oblivion by Robert Harris (September 1)

Harris’ new page-turning thriller is an epic journey set in 1660 that follows Colonel Edward Whalley and his son-in-law, Colonel William Goffe, who are on the run across continents after they are found guilty of murder.

The Day I Got Trapped In My Brain by Amy Huberman (September 1)

Actor and author Amy Huberman mades her children’s literature debut with this novel for preteens. Dreamer Frankie can disappear to Thoughtopolis, a magical world inside her head, but one day the 11-year-old gets trapped inside and it stops being her fun refuge.

Nothing More to tell by Karen M McManus (September 1)

From the author of the hit book One of Us is Lying comes a thrilling mystery. Four years after Brynn’s favourite teacher is killed, she sets out to solve the murder — and her ex–best friend is one of her prime suspects.

L-R: Robert Harris' Act of Oblivion; Dara McAnulty's A Wild Child's Book of Birds

The American Roommate Experiment by Elena Armas (September 7)

Armas took BookTok by storm with The Spanish Love Deception, and her eagerly anticipated follow-up features Rosie Graham and Lucas Martín, who are forced to share a New York apartment. Lucas offers to bring Rosie, a writer, on a series of experimental dates to jump-start her romantic inspiration.

Why We Play: How to find joy and meaning in everyday life by Joanna Fortune (September 14)

Discover why you're never too old for play. Psychotherapist and ieParenting columnist Joanna Fortune shares the social, emotional, and physical health benefits for adults of playing and how it is the key to living a happier and more meaningful life.

A Wild Child’s Book of Birds by Dara McAnulty (September 15)

This illustrated nature book from naturalist Dara McAnulty is a journey through a year in the life of birds in Britain and Ireland. A wonderful book for children and adults alike.

There’s Been a Little Incident by Alice Ryan (September 15)

Molly Black has disappeared and her entire family has gathered (physically and over Zoom) in a semi-D in the Dublin suburbs to argue over what to do. This debut novel is a touching tale of grief, family and love.

L-R: Alice Ryan's There's Been a Little Incident; Graham Norton's Forever Home

When in Rome by Sarah Adams (September 20)

A stranded pop star and a small-town baker find a slice of romance in Rome (Kentucky, not Italy). Noah and Amelia grow closer in the cosy small town, but a life on tour is waiting for Amelia beyond its borders in this modern take on the Audrey Hepburn classic movie, Roman Holiday.

Forever Home by Graham Norton (September 29)

The relationship between mothers and daughters is at the core of Norton’s new tense and darkly comic novel is a new relationship for a divorced teacher sparks speculation in a small town in Ireland.