Irish Arcade Fire gigs to go ahead this week despite sexual misconduct claims

Over the weekend, Pitchfork published details alleging sexual misconduct claims against the band's lead singer from four people
Win Butler of Arcade Fire, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by former fans 

Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 14:30
Nicole Glennon

Arcade Fire's two shows in Dublin will go-ahead this week despite sexual misconduct claims against frontman Win Butler.

Over the weekend, Pitchfork published details alleging sexual misconduct claims against the band's lead singer from four people. 

Three women, who claim to have been devoted Arcade Fire fans, made allegations of sexual interactions with Butler that they came to feel were inappropriate given "the gaps in age, power dynamics, and context in which they occurred".

A fourth person, who is gender-fluid and uses they/them pronouns, claims that Butler sexually assaulted them twice in 2015, when they were 21 and he was 34.

In a statement, Butler said he has had "consensual relationships" outside of his marriage to bandmate Régine Chassagne and "shared messages of which I am not proud".

"Most importantly, every single one of these interactions has been mutual and always between consenting adults. It is deeply revisionist, and frankly just wrong, for anyone to suggest otherwise."

Butler, who shares a nine-year-old son with Chassagne, said he is "continuing to learn" from his mistakes and "working hard to become a better person, someone my son can be proud of". 

