Cork Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson ties the knot with girlfriend in Kerry 

The King Joffrey actor said 'I do' on Saturday in a simple ceremony in Ballinskelligs
Jack Gleeson was all smiles with bride Roisin O'Mahony

Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 07:05
Nicole Glennon

Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson has tied the knot to his long-term girlfriend in a small intimate ceremony in Ballinskelligs, Co Kerry.

The Cork-born actor and UK-based actress and comedian Roisin O'Mahony said 'I do' on Saturday in a "simple, prayerful and dignified" ceremony at the Church of the Sacred Heart of the Glen.

Parish priest Fr Patsy Lynch shared the news on his Twitter account, and has been busy replying to users about the "amazing celebration" the 30-year-old actor, best known for his role as the sadistic king Joffrey Baratheon in the hit fantasy TV show Game of Thrones, enjoyed on the day. 

Fr Lynch was full of praise for Jack and his simple wedding ceremony

"Everyone was so relaxed," he said.

"I will treasure so many memories of this special day."

The groom opted for a simple sage green linen shirt and brown trousers on the day, while the bride ditched the classic white wedding gown in favour of a simple pastel dress and a bouquet of hydrangeas.

The 30-year-old actor is best known for his role as the sadistic king Joffrey Baratheon

Speaking to the Independent, Fr Lynch said the event was "a pre-wedding ceremony," with "the real ceremony" to take place in England in the coming weeks.

Praising the actor, Fr Lynch said; "When I met him, it was as if we knew each other all our lives, he’s that kind of person. There’s nothing artificial.”

