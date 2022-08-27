Radio Highlights: fixing the gender balance in Irish music

SATURDAY

Documentary on One

RTÉ 1, 2pm

The Taliban and Me: Two Irish women in Kabul describe the effects of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on their work in the humanitarian sector, and their lives.

Opera Night

Lyric FM, 7pm

Marco Zambelli conducts the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and Chamber Choir Ireland in a Lyric FM recording of Balfe's Falstaff, featuring Cork soprano Majella Cullagh.

Equalization Newstalk, 9pm Alan Meaney speaks with four unique organisations dedicated to levelling the gender playing field for women and non-binary people in Irish music - GASH Collective, Fair Plé, DIAXDEM Collective, and Girls Rock Dublin.

SUNDAY

The County Measure

RTÉ 1, 10am

What makes a county? An ambitious landmark series celebrating the individual identities of the thirty-two counties of Ireland as they are today, one hundred years on from the formation of the state.

MONDAY

Idir Mise agus Tusa

R na G, 1.30pm

A 1975 interview with singer and civil servant Aodh Ó Duibheannaigh, or Hiúdaí Phadaí Hiúdaí, from Rann na Feirste in Donegal.

Arena RTÉ 1, 7pm David Brophy on the music of Mícheál O’Súilleabháin on the occasion of a special concert in his honour on Friday (see below); Pan Pan Theatre's Gavin Quinn speaks on new play 'Mespil in the Dark Live', a follow on to their digital series, that asks what theatre can do that film can’t.

TUESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Actor Timothy Spall discusses 2020 film drama 'It Snows in Benidorm', now on general release - when a downtrodden man is awarded an early retirement, he decides to visit his brother in Benidorm, only to discover that he's disappeared.

Tumble

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Find out how science can help tackle one of Earth’s biggest challenges: rubbish.

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7.30pm

Liz Nolan presents the final of the Veronica Dunne International Singing Competition live from the National Concert Hall.

WEDNESDAY

Camchuairt an Chonsairtín R na G, 1.30pm Áine Hensey brings us highlights from the eight concerts that featured in this summer's series, with music from some of the country’s top musicians recorded at the Consairtín ’22 festival.

Ecolution

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

This week Evie investigates Ireland’s energy future. Where do we get our power from and how is this changing?

THURSDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Margaret Bridge and Siobhán Stagg of Northern Irish Opera discuss their upcoming performance of La Traviata.

FRIDAY

Seoda Mhaigh Eo

R na G, 1.30pm

An archival interview with Irish-American Professor, Séamus Ó Direáin, who learned Irish from a Mayo man in Africa.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Award-winning writer A.M. Homes discusses new novel 'The Unfolding'. Undone by the results of the 2008 presidential election, an American man rallies a group of like-minded men to "reclaim" their version of the American Dream, as his wife grieves a life unlived, and his daughter realises the weight of history in the developing context.