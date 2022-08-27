Radio Highlights: fixing the gender balance in Irish music

The Taliban and Me: Two Irish women in Kabul describe the effects of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on their work in the humanitarian sector, and their lives.
Marco Zambelli conducts the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and Chamber Choir Ireland in a Lyric FM recording of Balfe's Falstaff, featuring Cork soprano Majella Cullagh.
Alan Meaney speaks with four unique organisations dedicated to levelling the gender playing field for women and non-binary people in Irish music - GASH Collective, Fair Plé, DIAXDEM Collective, and Girls Rock Dublin.
What makes a county? An ambitious landmark series celebrating the individual identities of the thirty-two counties of Ireland as they are today, one hundred years on from the formation of the state.
A 1975 interview with singer and civil servant Aodh Ó Duibheannaigh, or Hiúdaí Phadaí Hiúdaí, from Rann na Feirste in Donegal.
David Brophy on the music of Mícheál O’Súilleabháin on the occasion of a special concert in his honour on Friday (see below); Pan Pan Theatre's Gavin Quinn speaks on new play 'Mespil in the Dark Live', a follow on to their digital series, that asks what theatre can do that film can’t.
Actor Timothy Spall discusses 2020 film drama 'It Snows in Benidorm', now on general release - when a downtrodden man is awarded an early retirement, he decides to visit his brother in Benidorm, only to discover that he's disappeared.
Find out how science can help tackle one of Earth’s biggest challenges: rubbish.
Liz Nolan presents the final of the Veronica Dunne International Singing Competition live from the National Concert Hall.
Áine Hensey brings us highlights from the eight concerts that featured in this summer's series, with music from some of the country’s top musicians recorded at the Consairtín ’22 festival.
This week Evie investigates Ireland’s energy future. Where do we get our power from and how is this changing?
Margaret Bridge and Siobhán Stagg of Northern Irish Opera discuss their upcoming performance of La Traviata.
An archival interview with Irish-American Professor, Séamus Ó Direáin, who learned Irish from a Mayo man in Africa.
Award-winning writer A.M. Homes discusses new novel 'The Unfolding'. Undone by the results of the 2008 presidential election, an American man rallies a group of like-minded men to "reclaim" their version of the American Dream, as his wife grieves a life unlived, and his daughter realises the weight of history in the developing context.
Lumen: A Celebration of the Light - Mícheál O’Súilleabháin's most significant and popular orchestral works, performed by the National Symphony Orchestra conducted by David Brophy, and joined by an illustrious array of Irish musical guests.