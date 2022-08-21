Creedon's Atlas of Ireland review: Beara features in  soothing tour of local placenames  

Sunday evening television just got a lot more wholesome. Our newest comfort watch is the third season of John Creedon’s wonderful Creedon’s Atlas of Ireland, a humbling, heartwarming journey through Irish lore and legend.

In the first episode of the season, Creedon meets up with a host of famous Irish figures, including Emmet Kirwan, Pat Shortt, and Hugh Wallace, as well as some local experts and historians to uncover the truth behind some of Ireland’s interesting and often-overlooked placenames.

From the heart of modern Dublin to the edges of the west coast of Cork, Creedon takes viewers on a journey of discovery and wonder. In Tallaght, he discovers the modern suburb has its roots in an ancient plague and a subsequent mass burial site. Kirwan provides anecdotes about his own childhood in the emerging urban area, where he explored fields and forests, and shares some stories of the mythical figures of Tallaght and how they inspire his own writing.

Moving south to Tipperary, Creedon learns of the power and influence a medieval Bard could have with the kings of Munster of old. His eyebrows shot up with our own when we learn from a historian that the bards had the right to share a bed with the kings they served. Creedon is impressed by the poetry of old Ireland and remarks that those bards’ ability to “tell the story of us” earned Ireland the reputation long ago as a land of saints and scholars.

1. The way we see ourselves.

2. The way we really are.

Pat Shortt brings me to village of Glengoole (twinned with Glengoolie) on Creedon's Atlas of Ireland on RTE One this Sunday 21st 6.30pm.

'It's a sort of Trip to Tipp, isn't it, Pat?

'Dat's Right!' pic.twitter.com/DKpsIVV6J9 — john creedon (@johncreedon) August 18, 2022

In nearby New Birmingham, Creedon meets his pal, Pat Shortt, who reveals the town is also named Glengoole and is the inspiration behind the fictional town and its inhabitants in The D’Unbelievables. Shortt joins Creedon on a visit to the nearby Ballingarry mine, becoming amazed at the extent of the mining industry in the area, remarking that he never realised how much was happening beneath his feet.

John Creedon in Creedon's Atlas of Ireland.

Industrial heritage is explored too in the more recent town of Portlaw in Co Waterford, where Creedon meets architect Hugh Wallace to explore the planned town and its industry. An almost-giddy Wallace is impressed by the “harmony in society” that would have existed within the town in its early years. Even today, it looks an idyllic spot, from its picture-perfect streets to the shells of factories on its outskirts, now hidden amid lush greenery.

'Watching the Weather Change'

Beara features on Creedons Atlas of Ireland, this Sunday 21st of August at 6.30pm on @RTEOne . pic.twitter.com/Y1u0Vm0zFf — john creedon (@johncreedon) August 19, 2022

Finally, Creedon goes home. His mother's family was from Beara Peninsula and he travels to the rugged landscape to learn more about the ‘Hag of Beara’, a cailleach turned to stone according to legend. In Eyeries he meets storyteller Mary Maddison, possibly the biggest character in the episode. She enthralls with her tales of fairies and folklore, telling us the other folk only disappeared when electricity came to Adrigole — but they’re not gone.