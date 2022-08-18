Cork actor Aidan O'Callaghan 'closes beautiful chapter' and says goodbye to EastEnders

The Cork man joined the EastEnders cast as Lewis Butler
Cork actor Aidan O'Callaghan 'closes beautiful chapter' and says goodbye to EastEnders

Cork actor Aidan O'Callaghan has wrapped up with EastEnders 

Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 13:08
Sarah Cullen

Cork actor Aidan O'Callaghan has finished his role as barman Lewis Butler in Eastenders.

The Innishannon actor tweeted "what a journey.

"Time to say goodbye to Lewis and close a beautiful chapter."

EastEnders Picture: BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron
EastEnders Picture: BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

O'Callaghan recently finished shooting The Witcher: Blood Origin spin-off of the Henry Cavill fantasy series for Netflix, which boasts a star studded cast including Michelle Yeoh and Jodie Turner-Smith. Later this year, he is shooting a feature film in Northern Ireland, alongside Olwen Fouéré.

Aidan's character Lewis was an antagonist in EastEnders, but his storyline had a great deal of depth. 

Aidan portrayed Lewis, a gay and Irish man, who sexually assaults Ben Mitchell. The show wanted to explore issues of consent within the gay community, and spoke to organisations such as Male Survivors Partnership and Survivors UK to make sure they told it correctly. 

Aidan O'Callaghan
Aidan O'Callaghan

Aidan told the Irish Examiner in May that you want to build up the character you're playing. 

“You want to have an idea of the storyline that’s coming. But some parts of the building of that character mean you have to forget [what’s coming down the track for Lewis]. You want people to see depth to that character. We were working closely to ensure the arc is built. At the end of the day, I’m an actor. I can put it at the gate and forget about it. It’s my first experience of playing that genre of a storyline. With that depth.”

We are excited to see what Aidan will do next.

Read More

Cork's most famous barman: Aidan O'Callaghan on his starring role in EastEnders 

More in this section

A yes for Nope as Jordan Peele makes us love horror again  A yes for Nope as Jordan Peele makes us love horror again 
WOLFGANG PETERSON CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2004 CANNES FRANCE 13 May 2004 Das Boot filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen dies aged 81
John Creedon hits the road with tales from Arlene Foster, and women of Beara  John Creedon hits the road with tales from Arlene Foster, and women of Beara 
<p>Martin Hayes will lead a tribute to the late Dennis Cahill at the Masters of Tradition festival in Bantry. Picture: Joe Chapman</p>

Martin Hayes on Dennis Cahill: 'Dennis was a buddy, a colleague, a friend'

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices