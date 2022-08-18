Cork actor Aidan O'Callaghan 'closes beautiful chapter' and says goodbye to EastEnders

Cork actor Aidan O'Callaghan has finished his role as barman Lewis Butler in Eastenders.

The Innishannon actor tweeted "what a journey.

"Time to say goodbye to Lewis and close a beautiful chapter."

O'Callaghan recently finished shooting The Witcher: Blood Origin spin-off of the Henry Cavill fantasy series for Netflix, which boasts a star studded cast including Michelle Yeoh and Jodie Turner-Smith. Later this year, he is shooting a feature film in Northern Ireland, alongside Olwen Fouéré.

Aidan's character Lewis was an antagonist in EastEnders, but his storyline had a great deal of depth.

Aidan portrayed Lewis, a gay and Irish man, who sexually assaults Ben Mitchell. The show wanted to explore issues of consent within the gay community, and spoke to organisations such as Male Survivors Partnership and Survivors UK to make sure they told it correctly.

Aidan told the Irish Examiner in May that you want to build up the character you're playing.

“You want to have an idea of the storyline that’s coming. But some parts of the building of that character mean you have to forget [what’s coming down the track for Lewis]. You want people to see depth to that character. We were working closely to ensure the arc is built. At the end of the day, I’m an actor. I can put it at the gate and forget about it. It’s my first experience of playing that genre of a storyline. With that depth.”

Much love for all the messages about #EastEnders last night. What a JOURNEY🎢 Time to say goodbye to Lewis and close a beautiful chapter 💙Also I won’t be changing my twitter bio for at least a week 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/b4y8YlFwCQ — Aidan O'Callaghan (@Aidan_OCalla) August 18, 2022

We are excited to see what Aidan will do next.