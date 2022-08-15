Late Late Toy Show: Ryan Tubridy issues the call out for young co-presenters for 2022

The countdown is on to the greatest show on Irish television!
Ryan Tubridy: "going large" with this year's event

Mon, 15 Aug, 2022 - 13:35
Mike McGrath Bryan

On this morning's Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1, the Late Late Show host announced that applications are now open for the Late Late Toy Show 2022. 

The annual Christmas spectacular, full of fun, games, and the odd guest appearance, is routinely the largest-rated show on Irish telly on an annual basis - last year pulling 1.8 million viewers across the weekend on television and RTÉ Player, and raising over €6.6 million.

Speaking on the show this morning after a chat with last year's young star, DJ Calum, the presenter remarked: "We are going to go large this year. I had a great chat about it last week, and it's going to be very, very special indeed."

Since making his appearance last year while showcasing music-tech alongside his brother/hype-man Jackson, Callum's career at the wheels of steel has taken off, including a support slot for 2FM's Jenny Greene in front of 5,000 people at Dublin's Iveagh Gardens. 

"I just loved it, it was unreal, it was. I had the best time. The crowd was just so loud and supportive, I loved it."

When asked for advice on applications, he quipped: "Be yourself, take your time and have fun."

