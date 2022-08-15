Late Late Toy Show: Ryan Tubridy issues the call out for young co-presenters for 2022

On this morning's Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1, the Late Late Show host announced that applications are now open for the Late Late Toy Show 2022.

The annual Christmas spectacular, full of fun, games, and the odd guest appearance, is routinely the largest-rated show on Irish telly on an annual basis - last year pulling 1.8 million viewers across the weekend on television and RTÉ Player, and raising over €6.6 million.