Electric Picnic add The Coronas, Becky Hill to complete line-up 

Over 50 new acts have been announced for this year's Electric Picnic festival.
Among the big names added to the line-up are The Coronas, Becky Hill, James Vincent McMorrow and The Academic.
Other additions include Declan McKenna, Rejjie Snow, Hudson Taylor, Le Boom, Kneecap and Gemma Dunleavy.
Additions to the comedy line-up include Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally of the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, and a set from The 2 Johnnies.
It's the first time the festival will take place in three years, after being post-poned in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
This year's weekend headliners include Arctic Monkeys, Tame Impala and Megan Thee Stallion, along with home-grown favourites Snow Patrol, Picture This and Dermot Kennedy.
The festival line-up also includes a strong-showing from Munster's finest including Cork singer Lyra and Limerick rapper Denise Chaila.
Tickets, which went on sale last March, sold out within an hour of going on sale.
Some 70,000 revellers are set to descend on Stradbally Hall Estate in Co Laois for the festival, which runs from Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4.