Book Review: Danny Morrison looks at Sophie Haydock's new novel The Flames

This novel would need four reviews if we were to do justice to the four women brought to life by Haydock’s reimagining of the muses who inspired the Austrian artist, enfant terrible and disciple of Gustave Klimt, the scandalous Egon Schiele. He who remains largely unvoiced in the story though things we do learn about him is that he is a serial adulterer who regularly sends women to a backstreet abortionist.

The novel opens in 1968 when Eva (who I felt superfluous to the main feature) is cycling home from her second-hand bookshop. She is preoccupied with her troubled love life when she collides with an old woman, an unfriendly, poverty-stricken and eccentric Adele who suddenly steps onto the road and is knocked down.

Visiting her in hospital, Eva learns that Adele Harms had been engrossed by a poster across the street advertising a Schiele exhibition in the Albertina, illustrated by a painting which she recognised as that of her younger sister Edith who, like her, and Gertrude, his sister, and Vally his lover, had all posed naked for Schiele.

Adele had been a promiscuous, jealous, calculating and cruel sister, whereas Edith was plain. Yet it was Edith who had successfully schemed to bag Schiele for herself, despite his wanton reputation.

The women’s stories, their intersectional lives, are rich, substantial and convincing, albeit fictional and extrapolated from known facts. Haydock replicates an atmospheric picture of opulent, antebellum Vienna, capital of the Austria-Hungarian empire; the glamour and salon life of the Harms sisters; and the demi-monde of Schiele’s; closely followed by the devastation and economic levelling of WWI and in its wake the ravages of the Spanish influenza.

The most disturbing of the four stories is that of Gertrude who from infancy is morbidly obsessed with her brother and fantasises living with him. He in turn is punished by their stern father for their dubious trysts, in one of which we observe, ‘Their clothes lie crumpled on the floor. All rules have been abandoned.’

The father’s death from syphilis reduces the family to penury but for the intervention of an uncle who gives struggling Egon his chance. There is more than a hint of incest between the intense siblings. Later, Schiele is accused of being ‘a pervert, a pornographer’, and is charged and convicted of allowing young girls (‘little birds’) to view his erotic drawings; something which only enhances his reputation, because, of course, it is nudes that people are prepared to pay for. ‘It’s the pursuit of art, not sex, that drives me,’ he says.

Ironically, the most noble of the principal characters is Vally Neuzil, who modelled for Klimpt from the age of sixteen to support her starving mother and sisters before being literally handed on to Egon. Despite Vally’s squalid life and compromised reputation, her mother says: ‘don’t ever be chastened for doing what you need to do in order to survive.’ Vally stood by Egon at his trial. She is no fool, can read society and the ‘entitled sisters’ who get everything they ever wanted. She’s been in his life for four years but knows she’ll always remain ‘beneath him’. He outrageously proposes they continue an affair after he marries Edith.

‘When you’ve had your fill, you discard us, throw us away like a spent tube of paint,’ she says, proving her independence. Although Egon is forced to enlist, with a cushy number of looking after POWs, it is Vally who goes to the front as a military nurse with the Red Cross. While all the characters are involved in self-serving betrayals, Vally is the only one with principles and moral fibre whom we are left admiring, in conduct and on the canvas, though it is Adele who has the last word.

‘He was charming. Charismatic – the sort of man who breaks your heart… None of us truly escaped our encounters with Egon unscathed.’