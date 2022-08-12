Film Review: Camping Trip tries and fails to subvert slasher-flick tropes

'...features a brooding original score, inventive cinematography from Demian Fuica Tibo L’Amy — and substandard acting performances from virtually everyone involved'
Film Review: Camping Trip tries and fails to subvert slasher-flick tropes

Camping Trip: 'a preposterous orgy of blood-letting'.

Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 17:00

★★☆☆☆

Camping Trip (16s) opens at the end of the first Covid lockdown in the United States with two couples — Ace (Alex Gravenstein) and Polly (Caitlin Cameron), and Enzo (Leonardo Fuica) and Coco (Hannah Forest Briand) — celebrating their freedom by driving out to a remote lake to camp for the weekend.

Naturally, they find themselves stalked by a masked man, Doc (Ben Pelletier), although in this case the mask is worn for Covid reasons — but even if his intentions aren’t sinister to begin with, Doc wreaks havoc by double-crossing the lowlife criminals Orick (Michael D’Amico) and Billy (Jonathan Vanderzon) and unwittingly drawing the campers into the orbit of the dastardly pair.

Written by Leonardo Fuica, who co-directs with his brother Demian, Camping Trip is a blackly comic attempt to subvert the slasher-killer tropes by establishing the four campers as Covid-era society in a microcosm. It features a brooding original score, inventive cinematography from Demian Fuica Tibo L’Amy — and substandard acting performances from virtually everyone involved (Caitlin Cameron being the notable exception). 

And, the plot, which opens in a very promising fashion, gradually descends into a preposterous orgy of blood-letting.

(internet release)

Read More

Bad Sisters: Sharon Horgan on her new comedy series about siblings' dark deeds  

More in this section

Glastonbury Festival 2022 These are the seven UK cities shortlisted to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023
Theatre review: Letters of a Country Postman, by John B Keane, at the Everyman, Cork  Theatre review: Letters of a Country Postman, by John B Keane, at the Everyman, Cork 
Album review: Elaine Howley's move to West Cork bears impressive fruit  Album review: Elaine Howley's move to West Cork bears impressive fruit 
<p>Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally, County Laois.</p>

Electric Picnic add The Coronas, Becky Hill to complete line-up 

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices