Singer Ryan McMullan cancels Irish tour dates due to mental health struggles

Ryan McMullan. Picture: Ciara McMullan

Wed, 10 Aug, 2022 - 13:29
Nicole Glennon

Northern Irish singer Ryan McMullan has cancelled his Ireland and UK tour — excluding dates in Derry and Belfast, citing mental health struggles.

The Portaferry singer-songwriter was due to play Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre and Cyprus Avenue in Cork as part of his Redesign tour.

Sharing the news on social media, McMullan said he was "heartbroken" to have to cancel the shows, especially with the release of his debut album on the horizon.

"But the truth is I've been struggling a lot lately with my mental health, and after speaking to professionals and my incredibly supportive team, I have decided that the best thing for me to do right now is to take a step back from touring." 

Thanking his fans for their support, the Wilder singer urged fans to pre-order his new music so "when I'm feeling healthier, we can all sing it together in a city near you."

Two weeks ago, American superstar Shawn Mendes announced the cancellation of the remainder of his world tour, including a date in Ireland’s 3Arena, telling fans he needed to take care of his mental health.

