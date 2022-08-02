Bullet Train: Brad Pitt and co on track for action-packed success 

How many assassins can you fit on one high-speed train travelling from Tokyo to Kyoto? In the action-packed Bullet Train, the answer is seven. The action-comedy film, directed by David Leitch, stars Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt, 58, as Ladybug, one of the assassins on the world’s fastest train, all with a mission to complete.

Unlike the good fortunes associated with the insect of his namesake, Pitt’s character is rebounding from a string of bad luck and jobs that have not gone favourably. Is luck or fate a concept the star of Fight Club, Troy, A River Runs Through It and Seven prescribes to?

“I don’t know, man, I wrestle with that one a lot,” he says matter-of-factly, speaking from a London hotel as he promotes the film. “I mean, I do believe there’s some element of fate, certainly. And I believe there’s some element of free will. I don’t know if it’s free. I feel like a puppet to the gods, really. But no, I do wonder, I don’t know how much is which and what…”.

But fate must have had a hand in him being in the film as it reunites him with Leitch, a former stuntman turned director, who worked with Pitt on Troy and many other films as his stunt double. With directing credits now including the Ryan Reynolds fronted Deadpool 2, Leitch has also helmed films like Atomic Blonde, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and John Wick.

Brad Pitt in a scene from Bullet Train.

With a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, and based on the book by Kotaro Isaka whose Japanese title is Maria Beetle, the rest of the cast also reads like a who’s who of talent with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martínez Ocasio (known by his singing name Bad Bunny) and Sandra Bullock (whose character is Maria Beetle, Ladybug’s handler) rounding off the list.

“It was so great to see him flex his comedic muscles,” Leitch says of Pitt in Bullet Train. “Especially during where we were at the time we shot it, it was the height of the pandemic, Los Angeles was really in a struggling place with cases, it was pre-vaccine. So it was a crazy time. So for us to come together and have this cathartic comedic, fun, and see Brad really, come in with his veteran comedy chops and like, you know, light up this character, was awesome.

“And do I believe in fate? I must, I mean, Brad and I have worked together for five years, you know, longer, almost a decade working together in the movies. And then we go our separate ways and all of a sudden, the script comes together at the right time. And here we are making a movie that hopefully a lot of people will see. So I think that’s fate. Everything that’s happened has brought us here…”.

American star Brian Tyree Henry, 39, who has starred in TV series Atlanta, the Eternals film and more, echoes the gratitude to have been filming during an uncertain time.

He stars as one half of the assassin twin duo, whose names are Tangerine and Lemon, alongside British actor Taylor-Johnson, 32, whose other roles have included the title character in the Kick-Ass films and his break out role in the 2009 John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy.

Seated alongside Pitt, Henry (Lemon) explains: “I think what Brad is trying to say, it really felt like we were fated to be together at this time.

“Because when we did it, it was like October of 2020, when we were in peak bleak in the pandemic, and so to be able to get out of that, and do this feature together and to play, it felt like we were all fated to be there, like it was our own little tribe when we got together. And I know that I had spoken it out into existence that I wanted to work with both of these men, because they’re just incredibly talented.

“And so you know, words have power. And I was like, oh, well, look at that. I got to work with Aaron and Brad.”

Bryan Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Bullet Train.

Taylor-Johnson says of his twin on-screen partner and the brotherhood they formed: “We really wanted to lean into that and bring that brotherhood in and there’s a lot of trust and I just have that respect for Brian anyway.

“And it’s such a lot of love and care and we’re really close after making this movie… we did find a new, I think it’s that thing where you shot it in the pandemic so we all became a really close knit family and we had a lot of, you know, to lean on one another and we sort of brought the best out of each other.”

For actress King, 23, known to viewers for her roles in The Kissing Booth films and this year’s other release, The Princess, playing a character called The Prince, a British assassin, was a dream. She said: “I think it’s so fun to play the villain because you can really just let yourself have fun, you’re taking such a big step outside of reality, that it just allows you as an actor to kind of play around and do things you definitely wouldn’t normally do when you’re playing just a normal person or a normal girl.

“You get to take some big swings, and really just play with your own skill set and I just had a great time. It’s just like, there’s so many things about this character that I was just like, Man, I can’t believe I got to go to work and do that that day.”