Everything you need to know about Cork Pride’s spectacular Party at the Port

Nadine Coyle, Brooke Scullion and many more will be celebrating one of the final events on Cork Pride’s calendar
Nadine Coyle takes to the stage for Cork Pride today.

Sun, 31 Jul, 2022 - 07:00
Denise O’Donoghue

Where and when is it on?

The Party at the Port takes place on Kennedy Quay today between 3pm and 8pm. It follows the annual Pride Parade through Cork City centre and is an exciting way to close the festival. It is a free event that is open to the public.

Who is performing?

The event is hosted by Paul Ryder and its headline act is Derry girl Nadine Coyle, who rose to fame internationally as part of Girls Aloud but is possibly best known at home for her time in the Irish version of Popstars, where she famously fibbed about her real age. Don’t worry, Paul Ryder is hoping to quiz the star all about it.

Singer Brooke Scullion. Picture: Andres Poveda

Also on the stage today will be Brooke Scullion, Ireland’s most recent Eurovision entrant. The Party at the Port will also feature The Guilty Judges, Sparkle (who you might remember from last year’s viral engagement), Mia Gold, Letycha Le’Synn, Liam Bee, Lucina Schynning, Kabin Studio and many more.

When will each act be on stage?

There are no details available on when each act is appearing, so if you want to ensure you see your favourite singer, drag star or music act, make sure you get to Kennedy Quay early to avoid disappointment.

Do I need a ticket?

'Party at the Port!' will be headlined by Nadine Coyle and Brooke Scullion

No. Last year’s socially-distanced Party at the Port was a ticketed affair due to Covid-19 but the 2022 event is not ticketed and is open to everyone. We suggest following the Cork Pride Parade from Grand Parade at 2pm through town to Kennedy Quay to arrive in style for the most colourful party of the year.

