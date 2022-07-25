Tadhg Hickey:  'The postman might be the only person you would see that day'

Tadhg Hickey is well-known for his clever online sketches but he is relishing the structure and camaraderie that comes with being part of a theatrical cast. The Cork actor/comedian is currently in rehearsal at the Everyman Theatre in Cork for his role in an adaptation of the John B Keane novella, Letters of a Country Postman.

“I love it because I had got so used to working on my own," says Hickey. "Initially, I loved the first lockdown, I was making videos and they were doing quite well. But then you get really introspective. Everybody needs other people, both creatively and in terms of hopping off other human beings. Now I’m working in a big group of talented people, and the structure is doing me good because being left to my own devices long-term isn’t great really.”

Letters of a Country Postman, adapted and directed by Sophie Motley, the Everyman’s artistic director, is described as a love song to the postal system. Hickey plays postman Mocky Fondoo who delivers letters to the denizens of Ballyfee. He says the role gives him a chance to stretch himself.

“I don’t do a massive amount of straight drama but the role has bits of comedy in it as well. I like to sink my teeth into something more serious if I can — that’s what I started off doing but I ended up going down the comedy road. It is a beautiful role, there is an awful lot of depth to it. The genius is all in the writing, like all of John B’s work, there is real subtlety in it.”

According to Hickey, although written in the 1970s, there are a lot of modern resonances in the play. “There is lots about loneliness and the potency of the letter to create connections between people. The postman might be the only person you would see that day and what he brings to you is of such importance, even if it’s just a chat. That is as relevant as ever today,” he says.

The late John B Keane.

Hickey, who was previously a member of the comedy collective CCCahoots, has become a leading exponent of the pithy and often political online comedy sketch, racking up views into the millions online. He says that being outspoken about issues such as the political situation in the North and the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories has had a positive rather than negative effect on his career.

“It has probably increased the number of opportunities. I am not a member of any political party, although I’ve probably been clear enough about the ones I wouldn’t vote for. By pinning your colours to the mast a little, people respect the fact that you’re authentic.

"I think being authentic is important in life. People definitely pulled me aside and said ‘I wouldn’t be out and proud in the way that you are if you want to think about your career’. But I don’t think about it in that way, life’s too short really.”

Social media has also helped democratise the business of comedy, he says. “Twitter has been very good to me. The biggest issue is that it can be quite corrosive and addictive but it helps you to really get out there and opens up doors that otherwise would be closed.”

Hickey's work ethic is admirable. He recently toured his one-man show In One Eye, Out the Other, which deals with alcoholism, something of which Hickey has first-hand experience. He admits that at one stage during his recovery he was worried that he was replacing alcohol with work.

“I’d be very reluctant on these topics to say, here’s my final word on this issue — it is a really evolving thing. There was a time when I was like, ‘I’ve got work completely under control, I’m being very productive, I’m a good member of society and I’ve got my alcoholism under control’. Then I’d find myself working 16-hour days and I hadn’t seen my friends in weeks.

"As an addict, you always have to keep one eye on why you’re doing things and how you’re doing things. I like to think that at the moment, I have a better balance now where I cut out working at night. I took Twitter off my phone as well because I don’t think you need to answer every single comment from somebody giving you shit.”

He is planning to launch another one-man show next year; the title is inspired but it may need to be explained to people outside his home city.

“It’s called Gattman, it’s a story set in Cork about a guy who gets superhero powers when he has a few gatts [Cork slang for drink]. It is another tragic comedy.”