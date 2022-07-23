Radio Highlights: RTÉ's Arena looks at the end of Neighbours

RADIO REWIND

Documentary on One

RTÉ.ie, RTÉ Radio Player app

One of Ireland's longest-running radio programmes, with thousands of episodes and countless awards to its name, Documentary on One upholds a rich tradition of audio storytelling - and its podcast feed is adding off-season archival episodes weekly, including 'An Open Verdict', the story of late Mayo-based author Marsha Mehran.

SATURDAY

The Kate Brennan-Harding Music Show

RTÉ 2XM, 10am

Your writer fills in for Kate Brennan Harding for a second week of holiday cover, with more new, homegrown tunes.

The Big Kids' Quiz

RTÉ Jr, 11.30am

It’s big, it’s quizzy and all you need to take part is a pencil and your brain. Get the whole family involved!

SUNDAY

DJ for a Day

RTÉ Jr, 4pm

Seven-year-old Freya-Rose takes to the ones and twos - and she’s following in the footsteps of her much missed Grandad, who worked in RTÉ for about 30 years as a sound engineer.

MONDAY

Comhrá na gConallach

R na G, 2.05pm

Archive material from the seventies from the Doirí Beaga archives in Donegal.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Arena looks back at Australian soap Neighbours and it's famous face like Russell Crowe, Margot Robbie and Kylie Minogue ahead of the final episode.

TUESDAY

Muintir Sheanadh Phéistín

R na G, 1.05pm

A documentary programme about the community of the area that lies halfway between Casla and Uachtar Ard in Conamara.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Mary McGill looks at the latest Disney+ crime series, Under the Banner of Heaven, starring Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar Jones.

WEDNESDAY

The Full Score

Lyric FM, 1pm

A concert celebrating the centenary of the BBC with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and conductor Ryan Bancroft with music by Grace Williams, Copland and Stravinsky.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Looking at the life and legacy of Irish pianist John O'Conor, ahead of a special 75th-birthday tribute at the National Concert Hall.

Unheard

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

Ola Majekodunmi serves up a mix of new Irish music and discussion from Black and Gaelach artists.

THURSDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Comedian Tadhg Hickey and Everyman creative director Sophie Motley discuss their production of John B Keane's Letters of a Country Postman, happening at the Cork venue all next month.

The Science of Sense

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

In this episode Professor Bumbledumm with junior scientists Milo Acosta and Luc Nanena investigate our sense of hearing with Professor Luke O’Neill, Professor of Biochemistry and Immunology at Trinity College Dublin.

FRIDAY

Ar Bhruach na Sionainne

R na G, 1.30pm

In this series, presented by students in University of Limerick, we hear music and song from the students and their musical guests - Westmeath fiddler Alannah Reid presents this week.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The weeknight arts magazine marks 50 years of film director John Boorman's 'Deliverance' - banjos at the ready.

Lyric Live

LyricFM, 7pm

Liz Nolan and Brendan Courtney for an evening of music perfect for wedding and commitment ceremonies, with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

Le Show

RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 10pm

A weekly romp through the worlds of media, politics, sports and showbusiness, plus an eclectic mix of music, hosted by The Simpsons' Harry Shearer.