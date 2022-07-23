11 TV shows and movies to watch if you're celebrating Pride at home 

While there's a bumper week of activities taking place for Pride in Cork this week, we know not everyone will be able to attend.

If you’re celebrating Pride at home, here are our picks for what to watch to get into the spirit of things.

Heartstopper

Heartstopper took Netflix (and TikTok!) by storm when it came out on Netflix this year. It’s a wholesome, coming-of-age, friends-to-lovers romance that will warm your heart and maybe even bring a tear to your eye.

But I'm a Cheerleader

But I'm A Cheerleader is a 90s cult classic. It is a satirical teen drama in which Orange is the New Black's Natasha Lyonne plays a teenage girl sent to a rehabilitation centre by her parents who think she is a lesbian. While meant to be funny, it has a really strong message at its core.

The Death and Life of Marsha P Johnson

Marsha P Johnson was one of the main players in the Stonewall Uprising in 1969 and is a hugely influential figure in the LGBTQ+ community. This documentary follows the story of her life, and the cold case of her sudden death. It is a deeply moving, but educational and informative story about the roots of Pride.

The Birdcage

The Birdcage is packed with a star-studded cast that includes Robin Williams, Dianne Wiest, and Gene Hackman. It received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations in 1997, and has been a fan favourite ever since. It tells the story of a gay cabaret owner and his drag queen partner who must pretend to be straight to win over their son's future spouse's parents.

Young Royals

Young Royals is a six-episode Swedish teen drama that premiered on Netflix in 2021. It's based in a fictional boarding school, Hillerska and follows the story of Prince Wilhelm of Sweden. Wilhelm begins a romance with fellow student, Simon Eriksson and the series follows the trials and tribulations of their budding romance.

Paris is Burning

Paris is Burning is one of the most famous LGBTQ+ productions of the past three decades. It is a heart-rendering depiction of life in New York in the 1980s. It shows the lives of the African-American, Latino, gay, and transgender communities at the time and the ball culture they were a part of.

Pose

Pose, the product of Glee and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy, follows the ball culture and aids crisis of the 1980s, much like Paris is Burning. Pose features the largest cast of trans actresses of any scripted series in history.

Love, Simon

Love, Simon is a 2018 movie based on the novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli. It's about teenager Simon and his coming out journey. It is packed with emotional moments, but has a teenage innocence that will make any viewer smile.

It's a Sin

It's a Sin is an incredibly poignant mini-series, centered around the lives of a group of gay men during the UK's Aids crisis in the 1990s. It is a deeply upsetting but very important watch.

Rent

Rent is the 2005 movie based on Jonathan Larson's Broadway musical of the same name. It is a rock musical and stars big Broadway names like Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs. It is a fun and lively story, with tragic undertones about the Aids crisis at the time.

Carol

Carol stars Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, and Sarah Paulson and is a must-see emotional drama about an affair between an aspiring female photographer and an older woman going through a divorce.