Paul Mescal's younger sister Nell releases 'quite personal' debut single

Nell Mescal has released her debut single and music video.

The 19-year-old sister of Normal People actor Paul Mescal released 'Graduating' today, a song about "feeling like you’re supposed to be sad about something but you’re not."

The Maynooth singer-songwriter began writing music when she was just 13 years old and took the decision to make music her career during the pandemic.

Mescal recently made the move to North London and signed a record deal with Q Prime Management who represent Foals and Declan McKenna.

Speaking about the track, the singer-songwriter said she wrote 'Graduating' in an hour sitting on her bed in her pyjamas.

"It felt genuinely real and very much me, because I was alone on the piano for that hour, just needing to vent," she said.

Paul Mescal performing with sister Nell

“I ended up really loving it and sent it to some friends, family and my manager and everyone really liked it.

"It just felt right to release this song; it’s so important to me and a little bit scary because it’s quite personal."

Mescal's self-released track 'Missing You' soundtracked the Brown Thomas 2020 Christmas advertisement. She recently opened for brother Paul's girlfriend, American singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, at a Soho House performance in London.