Watch: Trailer finally released for Michael Flatley's film Blackbird

The spy thriller stars Flatley as an ex-MI6 operative who is pulled back into the world he left when an agent connected to his past turns up to his place of business
The movie centres around Victor Blackley, played by Michael Flatley

Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 17:21
Nicole Glennon

We're finally getting our first look at Michael Flatley's directorial debut.

The official trailer and poster for the spy-thriller Blackbird has been released — with Flatley in the leading role.

The movie centres around Victor Blackley (Flatley), an ex-MI6 operative who is pulled back into the world he left when an agent connected to his past turns up to his place of business in Barbados. 

The film, which was first announced back in 2018, recently had its world premiere at the exclusive Monaco Film Festival where Flatley picked up the Best Actor award for his role.

The thriller also stars Julia Roberts’ brother (The Dark Knight, The Expendables) and Irish actor Patrick Bergin (Sleeping With The Enemy, Patriot Games), alongside Nicole Evans (Captain America) and Ian Beattie (Game of Thrones). It is set to be released in Irish cinemas on Friday, September 2.

Speaking about the Irish theatrical release, Flatley said he is "thrilled" to be releasing Blackbird in cinemas across Ireland this September.

"The pandemic has brought about many unprecedented production delays, but we’re finally there. 

"As well as filming on location in Barbados and the UK, we filmed many scenes in Ireland, so premiering here was always the first choice. There’s nothing more breath-taking than the Irish landscape.” 

The official poster for Blackbird

Flately also revealed Sinéad O’Connor has recorded "the most beautiful track" for the outro.

The man behind Lord of the Dance said the project has been a "very personal one."

"This was a new endeavour for me professionally and something I’ve always wanted to do. My mother, when she was alive, always encouraged me to pursue this dream. Sadly, she will never get to see it, but I know she is watching over me."

The Chicago-born Irish-American has previously starred in two short films, and said in 2018 that producing, directing and starring in his own film was "a dream" since he was seven years old. 

