Nick Cave to Jessie Buckley: All Together Now festival releases day-by-day breakdown

Returning after a two-year hiatus for its third instalment, All Together Now festival (July 29-31) has long been sitting on a promising lineup of artists, speakers and activities for the bank holiday weekend at Curraghmore House, Co Waterford.

Cancellations and postponements aside, the original lineup scheduled for the 2020 edition is largely intact, with an array of new acts and attractions added in the meantime - and this morning, the festival finally released day-by-day and stage breakdowns for its 2022 excursion.

FRIDAY:

The main stage is lit up with UK electronic duo Jungle and Dublin singer & songwriter Gemma Dunleavy on Friday July 29 - but the Something Kind of Wonderful stage is in for a busy night, including Irish noisemakers Gilla Band (formerly Girl Band) and The Altered Hours, plus festival faves King Kong Company.

Elsewhere, Dublin rock cosmonauts MELTS highlight the Road to Nowhere stage, and the Global Roots main stage includes singer and poet Inni-K, concertina master Cormac Begley and punk-poet Jinx Lennon.

SATURDAY:

Main stage is heavy on the big names on Saturday night July 30, with Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and Groove Armada providing headline heft, while Pillow Queens and Soda Blonde are set for their big moments.

Something Kind of Wonderful is headlined by international electronic artists like Floating Points and DJ Honey Dijon, but a newly-announced appearance from Dundalk balladeers The Mary Wallopers will no doubt be a hit.

Elsewhere, Limerick singer and spoken-word artist Sinéad O'Brien stakes her place alongside Joy Orbison and New Jackson on the Road to Nowhere stage, while Blindboy Boatclub hosts brunch at the Belonging Bandstand (and does so again on Sunday).

The Global Roots main stage includes sets from Conversations with Friends star Loah and Kerry folk iconoclast Junior Brother, while there's japes aplenty at the Well stage from Cork post-punks Pretty Happy.

SUNDAY:

More heavy-hitters on Main Stage on Sunday July 31, with UK dance legends Underworld and Australian psych-rockers King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard joined by Dublin country queen CMAT and Limerick rapper Denise Chaila; while Something Kind of Wonderful features Brooklyn shoegazers DIIV and the duo of Killarney Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley and ex-Suede man Bernard Butler.

Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler are on the Something Kind of Wonderful Stage on Sunday

Road to Nowhere features Galway dream-pop prospects NewDad and Dublin songwriter Smoothboi Ezra; Global Roots Main Stage features a triple-threat of Limerick hip-hop from Strange Boy, Citrus Fresh and Hazey Haze, as well as Scary Éire's RíRá and Leeside DJ legend Stevie G with vocalist Minnie Marley, while those of us still craving some noise will find a pocket of it at the Well, courtesy of Silverbacks, THUMPER and Skinner.

