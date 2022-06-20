Podcast Corner: Have a listen to caped crusaders and real-life superheroes

A conflicted protagonist, a compelling storyline with bumps, bruises, and learning curves along the way, as well as a satisfying third-act climax - just some of the elements that superhero stories need to draw a reader/viewer/listener in.

The seven-part Superhero Complex podcast series from Novel Productions has all of these - and more, with murder, policing, and the undercurrent of drugs all present. The only thing it’s really missing is actual superpowers, as it’s about real-life masked crusaders on the mean streets of Seattle.

It's focused on one ‘hero’ in particular: Phoenix Jones, who begins the series at a low ebb, being put behind bars for drug dealing.

Journalist David Weinberg poses the question of whether Phoenix is a model citizen fighting for a better world or a fraudster who used a superhero identity to disguise his own crimes. Weinberg talks to Jones, who, from our very first meeting with him, doesn't seem the most reliable narrator. The host also interviews Jon Ronson, who covered Jones over a decade ago for a magazine feature, and Jones’ crimefighting supergroup, the Rain City Superheroes.

The Superhero Complex is one of the best series of the year so far, telling a strange story that might feel like a joke to many, but to Jones et al, it’s deadly serious.

A more famous superhero name is the subject of a new Spotify exclusive show. Batman Unburied recently wrapped its 10-part series, with episodes ranging from 20 minutes to just over 40 minutes, meaning your attention won’t stray too often during the podcast. It shouldn’t either, considering it’s a compelling story - “A serial killer known as the Harvester terrorises Gotham City, but Batman is not coming to the rescue. In fact, Bruce Wayne has no memory of being the Caped Crusader at all” - with a great cast of voices. Winston Duke (Us, Black Panther) is the voice of Wayne, with other names including comedian Hasan Minhaj as the Riddler, Gina Rodriguez as Barbara Gordon, and Jason Isaacs as Alfred.

It sounds great, with the constant patter of Gotham City rain lying underneath all the lines, and zips along nicely - a welcome move considering the three-hours plus of Matt Reeves’ The Batman earlier this year.

Batman Unburied is actually the second podcast in the past year to feature the Caped Crusader. HBO Max co-produced Batman: The Audio Adventures, a 10-parter, but only the first two episodes are available on this side of the Atlantic, on the usual podcast sites and YouTube. Maybe a superhero will come along with the rest of the episodes soon.