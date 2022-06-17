Sinéad O'Connor cancels all 2022 gigs 'due to continuing grief' after loss of son Shane

Legendary Irish singer cites ongoing grief after the passing of her son earlier in the year
Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 09:57
Mike McGrath Bryan

In a statement issued this morning, singer Sinéad O’Connor’s management has announced that she will not be performing live in 2022, due to ongoing grief over the loss of her son Shane earlier this year.

The singer, who had been touring and performing regularly before the Covid-19 crisis, was due to perform at All Together Now festival, as well as big gigs like Galway's Live at the Big Top.

The statement reads:

We would like to respectfully announce that due to continuing grief over the tragic loss of her beloved son Shane earlier this year, Sinead O'Connor will not be performing live in 2022.

This has not been an easy decision for Sinead but a decision she has had to make for her own health and wellbeing at this time.

We would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to Sinead's worldwide agency ICM who have handled this with the utmost respect and dignity and have worked tirelessly.

We would also extend our gratitude for the continuing support and understanding of local and international promoters.

Thank you also to Sinead's friends and fans whose support and understanding we hold in the highest esteem throughout this period.

The love being shown has been a source of great comfort and peace for Sinead.

Ticketholders for individual gigs affected will be contacted by their respective promoters.

  • If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article please see mentalhealthireland.ie for a list of support services or phone the Samaritans free helpline on 116 123

