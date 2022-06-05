Five Things for the Week Ahead: The National, the balance of nature, Plato and North Belfast

Plus: Ulysses read in its entirety at the Abbey, leading up to Bloomsday
The National performing during the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park, London, in 2019; playing the Marquee on Monday

Sun, 05 Jun, 2022 - 21:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

1 |gig|

The National

Monday June 6; Live at the Marquee, Cork

One of the highlights of the final edition of Live at the Marquee is the return to Cork of this American indie outfit. No strangers to our shore - the Dessner brothers have also been involved in the Sounds from a Safe Harbour festival.

2 |cinema|

Animal

Wednesday June 8; Gate Cinema, Cork

Cork International Film Festival hosts the Irish Premiere of feature documentary Animal, which sees two teenagers seek ways of living in balance with other animals, rather than as predators. New work from filmmaker and activist Cyril Dion, followed by a panel discussion as part of the festival's Green Screen strand. 

3 |telly|

Young Plato

Thursday June 9, 10.15pm; RTÉ 2

A primary-school head in Belfast’s Ardoyne housing estates invokes the wisdom of the ancient Greek philosophers to fight poverty, drug dealers and the IRA – restoring hope in the heart of a battered community.

4 |film|

Jurassic World: Dominion

Friday June 10; cinemas nationwide

Having gotten off the island, those pesky dinosaurs are on the brink of becoming Earth's apex predators again - and it'll take the combined living lead casts of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films to a̶v̶o̶i̶d̶ ̶b̶e̶c̶o̶m̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶v̶e̶l̶o̶c̶i̶r̶a̶p̶t̶o̶r̶ ̶f̶o̶o̶d̶ seek ways of living in balance with other animals, rather than as predators.

5 |theatre|

Ulysses

Friday June 10 - Thursday June 16 (Bloomsday); The Abbey Theatre, Dublin; tickets €12 per session, or €40 for the season

Actor Barry McGovern has celebrated Joyce's odyssean text for over 30 years, reading excerpts from the novel every Bloomsday. Now, in its centenary, he takes to the Peacock stage at the Abbey to read the complete book over seven consecutive days.

Album reviews: Impressive offerings from Just Mustard and Angel Olsen 

