Album reviews: Impressive offerings from Just Mustard and Angel Olsen 

The Dundalk group have upped the grunge factor on Heart; while Olsen pours out poignant majesty on Big Time 
Album reviews: Impressive offerings from Just Mustard and Angel Olsen 

Just Mustard and Angel Olsen have just released new albums.

Thu, 02 Jun, 2022 - 21:30
Ed Power

  • Just Mustard 
  • Heart Under
  • ★★★★☆

Just Mustard’s 2018 debut, Wednesday, was a charming sleeper hit where the Dundalk group applied a Gen Z makeover to the fuzzbox sensibility of forbears such as My Bloody Valentine and Ride. But they’ve switched things up for the follow-up, which arrives on the heels of the five-piece touring the US as support to Fontaines DC.

Heart Under is a grungier, weirder and compelling upgrading of Wednesday – a throbbingly unhinged noise rock adventure where a surprise seems to lurk around ever corner. Grinding riffs give away to floaty singing by Katie Ball on the single Still while on Blue Chalk a prowling guitar provides an ominous backdrop to Ball’s vocal.

They do occasionally play it straight. Mirrors, for instance, is a twinkling indie gem – proof that, whatever variety of alternative rock they explore, Just Mustard have become a band for all seasons and one of the most exciting new(ish) voices in Irish music.

Just Mustard's upcoming gigs include Cyprus Avenue, Cork, on June 8 

  • Angel Olsen 
  • Big Time
  • ★★★★☆

Olsen has been knocking on the doors of the mainstream for several years now. The irony is that the record that may finally usher her into the spotlight is bound up in loss and tragedy. Olsen had a difficult pandemic, falling sick around the time of the Black Lives Matter protests (though not to Coronavirus) and losing her elderly adoptive parents within the space of two months in 2021.

She has poured that grief into a project that combines open-veined songwriting with conventional old timey country-rock trappings. Proudly retro, Big Time recalls Emmylou Harris and Johnny Cash – and even Dolly Parton. 

That’s quite a switch up from the raw, gritty textures of her previous albums, which blended country influences with an appealingly ragged-at-the-edges outsider quality.

But the majesty of songs such as Ghost On and All The Flowers is rooted in the tension between the glossy production and the unbearable angst beneath. There is every chance of this absorbing mix placing Olsen in front of a far larger audience.

Read More

Billie Eilish: Talented, relevant, edgy - the voice of a generation 

More in this section

Cheltenham Literature Festival 2019 Guests of the Nation: Kevin Barry on adapting Frank O'Connor's classic tale  
Simply Red LATM Photos by Ray Keogh Review: No holding back Simply Red as Mick Hucknall rocks Live at Marquee stage
Tom Grennan LATM Photo By Ray Keogh Review: Tom Grennan returns to his Irish roots at Live at the Marquee
Music - Album ReviewsPerson: Just MustardPerson: Angel Olsen
<p>Stanislav Kuflyuk and Rusana Koval will perform in Lismore, at the Blackwater Valley Opera Festival. </p>

'The military will fight, and we will sing': Ukrainians arrive for Lismore opera  

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices