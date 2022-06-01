Review: No holding back Simply Red as Mick Hucknall rocks Live at Marquee stage

The sun made a welcome appearance as Cork welcomed Simply Red back to the Live at the Marquee stage.

The concert was one of the most anticipated shows for 2022 and the weather set the stage for a perfect evening at the docklands venue.

The feeling of joy in the crowd was palpable as they gathered to see one of Manchester’s most successful exports take over an Irish stage once more.

Since the band’s formation in 1985, Simply Red, led by veteran hitmaker Mick Hucknall, has sold over 50m albums and garnered fans from around the world.

Many of them hail from the Emerald Isle, where Hucknall has deep connections.

Earlier this year, the singer posted a photograph of his newly issued Irish passport.

With family in Co Offaly and part ownership of an estate and fishery in Co Donegal, it’s fair to say that Hucknall can be claimed as one of our own.

And that’s exactly what it felt like when the 61-year-old ran onto the red-lit stage with as much energy as ever.

“It’s great to be back here, absolutely fantastic,” he told the crowd in between notes.

There wasn’t much time for chit chat.

Greatest hits

Fans were promised a mash-up of Simply Red’s greatest hits for this year’s tour, which is exactly what they got.

Kicking off with 'Look at You Now', the band fired on all cylinders, delivering career classics such as 'Fairground', 'Stars', and 'Money’s Too Tight to Mention' as well as a host of newer songs, with a musicality that hasn’t aged a day.

The crowd sang along to every song they could, cheering especially loud when the first notes of 'Holding Back the Years' rang out.

Simply Red

From families to couples and groups of old friends, the audience was united in a cheerful singalong.

With another stellar performance under their belt, Simply Red will be travelling to Belfast for their second and final Irish tour date on Thursday, while the cast of Riverdance will make their way south to take over the Marquee until June 5.

Both will no doubt make for an amazing night.

As the sun disappeared over Cork, Hucknall and his bandmates proved they've simply still got it.

“It’s been really great seeing all these smiling faces tonight, everyone singing along,” Hucknall said before finishing out with ‘If You Don’t Know Me by Now’.

“It’s like old times, isn’t it?”