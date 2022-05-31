Review: Tom Grennan returns to his Irish roots at Live at the Marquee

Singer songwriter Tom Grennan returned to his Irish roots with a stellar performance at Cork’s Live at the Marquee on Tuesday evening.

Best known for his song 'Little Bit of Love', Tom Grennan first found fame as the guest vocalist on Chase & Status’s track All Goes Wrong in 2016. By 2018, his first album Lighting Matches was one of the 10 best-selling debuts of that year. His second album, Evering Road was released last year.

As Cork got stuck into the first full week of the much-anticipated return of Live at the Marquee, Tuesday night’s crowd were treated to a mix of some of Grennan’s greatest hits.

A gloomy evening, the weather was not as glorious as over the weekend, but fans did not seem to mind. Excitement was already in the air as the eager crowd milled into the marquee to see the 26-year-old in action. Groups of friends sipping out of plastic cups, young couples, and plenty of families with children of all ages were among the fans on the night delighted to see the chart-topper in the flesh.

From Bedford in England, but now based in London, Grennan was born into an Irish family with his father hailing from Co Offaly. As a result, he spent many summers in Ireland and dedicated one of his songs, Don’t Break the Heart to his Irish cousin and best friend, Alan who sadly passed away in a car accident.

'This is mental. I love you all. Are you ready to have a dance and a party?' Tom Grennan was in flying form at his Live at the Marquee concert, as were his fans. Picture: Ray Keogh

A lone mic was placed centre stage for Grennan who captivated the crowd from the moment he stepped out in front of them. Following Cork’s own Stephanie Rainey, who also drew a large crowd, he appeared on stage after plenty of excited shrieks and cheers from the audience.

When the lights went down, Grennan excitedly ran out onto stage with his open shirt blowing in the wind. He got the crowd riled up before launching straight into his first song. And one song was enough to get the crowd going with one fan already on his friends shoulders waving his hands eagerly at Grennan before being promptly told by security to get down. An Offaly flag could also be seen from the middle of the standing crowd.

Grennan moved between both sides of the stage and a step up front where the crowd had a great view of the curly-haired singer.

“What a dream come true,” he said after finishing his second song, Royal Highness.

“This is mental. I love you all. Are you ready to have a dance and a party?” Singing their hearts out to each track, fans were treated to hits such as This is the Place, Amen and Remind Me, which is currently in the Irish Top 40.

“What better place to be than Cork City, baby?”

Tom Grennan resumed his tour after he was victim of an unprovoked attack after one of his shows in New York in April, which left him with a ruptured and torn eardrum.

His 2022 tour will see him travel to as far as Australia, with dates for Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane following his Belfast gig on August 18. The singer will also perform in number of towns and cities across the UK over the coming months.

• Next to play Live at the Marquee is Simply Red who take to the big tent on Wednesday, June 1, at 8pm. For more information on upcoming events, see aikenpromotions.com.