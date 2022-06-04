Radio Highlights: Múinteoir Ray back at the decks; Dún Laoghaire in conversation

Elsewhere in music: KBH spins an all-indie Irish set and Toshín speaks on Unheard on 2XM; The Young Offenders and First Class and Coach in archival RTÉ session; Róisín Murphy's 'Hairless Toys' revisited
Ray Cuddihy: fronts the latest instalment of Mise Freshin; Monday, 3pm; RTÉ 1

Sat, 04 Jun, 2022 - 06:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

SATURDAY 

The Kate Brennan-Harding Music Show

RTÉ 2XM, 10am

KBH speaks with singer-songwriter Ane Brun and spins an all-Irish indie/DIY set this morning — plus The Last Mixed Tape's songs of the week.

Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta

R na G, 11am

Live coverage of Gaelic football matches across Conamara, for the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta tournament.

SUNDAY 

The Lyric Feature

LyricFM, 6pm

From Kingstown to Dun Laoghaire: Gerald Dawe explores the social and cultural history of Dun Laoghaire, where he has lived for over 30 years, in poetry and conversation.

MONDAY 

Mise Freshin'

RTÉ 1, 3pm

North Cork's premier music nerd, Múinteoir Ray Cuddihy, explores traditional music at flings and fleadhs, skipping all the way to hip-hop jams and hillbilly hoedowns.

TUESDAY 

First Class and Coach: 2020 session revisited; Tuesday, 11pm; 2FM

Cití Bean Uí Ghallchóir

R na G, 11am

An interview with Cití Bean Uí Ghallchóir, landlady of the famous Tigh Hiúdaí Beag music pub in Gaoth Dobhair, Co Donegal.

Séasúr na Faisnéise

R na G, 2.05pm

Ag Faire an tSolais, a programme about Irish lighthouses and those who worked in them kicks, off this summer documentary series.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Film director, Todd Stevens, discusses his 2021 comedy-drama Swan Song; writer, Maylis Besserie, on her novel Yell, Sam if You Still Can, the first of her Irish trilogy, focusing on Samuel Beckett at the end of his life.

Blort’s Travels

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Join Blort — a Plutonian on a mission to discover the music of Earth. This week he visits Germany.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Another dive into the RTÉ session archives with Dan Hegarty: a 1996 Fanning Session from Cork lads The Young Offenders, including a pre-Simple Kid Ciaran McFeely; Laois singer, Host, in 2019 Studio 8 session; and live 2020 Studio 8 action from West Cork outfit, First Class and Coach.

WEDNESDAY 

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Philly McMahon on ThisisPopBaby's new show, Party Scene, at Cork Midsummer from June 15 to 17; David Bolger of CoisCéim Dance looks at the work of film director Bob Fosse on the occasion of a special season at the IFI.

Ecolution

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

It’s World Oceans Day, so RTÉ Jr travels to Dublin Bay to speak with marine biologist, Sarah Hegarty, about the Fair Seas campaign.

Unheard

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

Ola Majekodunmi serves up a mix of new Irish music and discussion from Black and Gaelach artists, including a chat with soul singer Toshín.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Dan Hegarty revisits Róisín Murphy's third solo album, 2015's Hairless Toys — including an interview with the Róisín Machine herself.

THURSDAY 

The Alternative 

2FM, 11pm

Houston Texas psych-rockers Khruangbin played the BBC6 Music Festival across the water — Dan Hegarty has highlights.

FRIDAY

Lyric Live

LyricFM, 7pm

Paul Herriott presents a concert recorded as part of the annual Féile at the Skellig Six18 Distillery, and the Daniel O'Connell Summer School 2021.

The Neighbourhood

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Mary-Mary, Lollie, and Sylvia go on a school trip to the gallery. They slip through a panel door marked PRIVATE, where they encounter Mr Thistle, an art restorer. How important is it to be a good observer? With Ciarán Hinds.

Film review: Bergman Island is a slow-burning exploration of a relationship fraying at the seams

