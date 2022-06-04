Radio Highlights: Múinteoir Ray back at the decks; Dún Laoghaire in conversation

KBH speaks with singer-songwriter Ane Brun and spins an all-Irish indie/DIY set this morning — plus The Last Mixed Tape's songs of the week.
Live coverage of Gaelic football matches across Conamara, for the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta tournament.
From Kingstown to Dun Laoghaire: Gerald Dawe explores the social and cultural history of Dun Laoghaire, where he has lived for over 30 years, in poetry and conversation.
North Cork's premier music nerd, Múinteoir Ray Cuddihy, explores traditional music at flings and fleadhs, skipping all the way to hip-hop jams and hillbilly hoedowns.
An interview with Cití Bean Uí Ghallchóir, landlady of the famous Tigh Hiúdaí Beag music pub in Gaoth Dobhair, Co Donegal.
Ag Faire an tSolais, a programme about Irish lighthouses and those who worked in them kicks, off this summer documentary series.
Film director, Todd Stevens, discusses his 2021 comedy-drama; writer, Maylis Besserie, on her novel , the first of her Irish trilogy, focusing on Samuel Beckett at the end of his life.
Join Blort — a Plutonian on a mission to discover the music of Earth. This week he visits Germany.
Another dive into the RTÉ session archives with Dan Hegarty: a 1996 Fanning Session from Cork lads The Young Offenders, including a pre-Simple Kid Ciaran McFeely; Laois singer, Host, in 2019 Studio 8 session; and live 2020 Studio 8 action from West Cork outfit, First Class and Coach.
Philly McMahon on ThisisPopBaby's new show,, at Cork Midsummer from June 15 to 17; David Bolger of CoisCéim Dance looks at the work of film director Bob Fosse on the occasion of a special season at the IFI.
It’s World Oceans Day, so RTÉ Jr travels to Dublin Bay to speak with marine biologist, Sarah Hegarty, about the Fair Seas campaign.
Ola Majekodunmi serves up a mix of new Irish music and discussion from Black and Gaelach artists, including a chat with soul singer Toshín.
Dan Hegarty revisits Róisín Murphy's third solo album, 2015's— including an interview with the Róisín Machine herself.
Houston Texas psych-rockers Khruangbin played the BBC6 Music Festival across the water — Dan Hegarty has highlights.
Paul Herriott presents a concert recorded as part of the annual Féile at the Skellig Six18 Distillery, and the Daniel O'Connell Summer School 2021.
Mary-Mary, Lollie, and Sylvia go on a school trip to the gallery. They slip through a panel door marked PRIVATE, where they encounter Mr Thistle, an art restorer. How important is it to be a good observer? With Ciarán Hinds.