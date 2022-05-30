Munster in 30 Artworks, No 6: Magda Karol, Waterford Walls

Magda Karol is one of the scores of artists who have contributed to Waterford Walls, the annual festival of street art that has seen the completion of over one hundred murals since its foundation in 2015. Karol came on board the following year, and has produced a new public mural for the festival every year since.

“My favourite is one of a girl with a hat on, with the moon in the background, that I painted on the wall of a small electric-green house opposite the graveyard on the New Ross road,” she says. “I had never painted a mural before I got involved with Waterford Walls, and I did this one in 2018. I think I’d gotten more confident in my abilities by then; I’d gotten more used to working with spray cans and colour.”

Karol is originally from Poland, where she worked in interior design and architecture. After moving to Ireland, she settled in Waterford and studied art for nine years at Waterford Institute of Technology.

Magda Karol at work on one of her Waterford Walls projects.

“In college, I painted on canvasses and boards, but working on murals was the first opportunity I got to combine my different interests.” Karol’s MFA was on the subject on Space, Place and Performance Art. “Painting murals is a great example of what I wrote about in my thesis,” she says. “It’s very performative, and it works best when you make the time to connect with your surroundings and the people who live in the area.”

The role of the community in Waterford Walls is also emphasised by Emma Loo, communications manager at the Walls Project, the local creative agency that runs the festival. “When Waterford Walls started, the city was in crisis,” she says. “Waterford Crystal had been closed for six years, and the city centre looked grey and neglected. The festival changed all that; it brought colour to the streets.

“Waterford Walls has always been well supported by the council and local businesses. But the great thing is when people come out of their houses to talk to the artists and take an interest in their work. They’ll often give them tea and biscuits. Everybody agrees that the murals have had a very positive effect on the streetscapes of Waterford, and have helped revive parts of the city that had been more or less forgotten about.”

A piece by Magda Karol in Ballyduff, as part of the Waterford Walls project.

Street art is a thriving international scene, and Waterford has attracted some of its biggest names. “In the past, we’ve had everyone from Curtis Hylton from the UK to Fintan McGee from Australia and Mad C from Germany,” says Loo. “And this year, we’ve already got more than thirty artists lined up for the festival in August. They’re coming from all over Ireland and the UK, as well as Spain and Chile and the Ukraine. Alongside the mural making, we’re running tours and workshops, and there’ll also be music events around the city.”

Karol welcomes the opportunity Waterford Walls has given her to work with mural makers from all over the world. “It’s a beautiful experience, sharing knowledge and ideas,” she says. “Since I started in 2016, my whole style of painting has changed. When you work with spray cans, you learn to use different kinds of shading, and now I’ve adapted that to my work on canvasses and paper.”

A work by UK artist Curtis Hylton at Waterford Walls. Picture: Joe Evans

Karol has two favourites among the legion of artists who have worked on Waterford Walls. “There’s one artist named Sepe, who’s academy trained; anyone can see that he’s very skilled, but he’s also a beautiful example of someone whose work is shining with a kind of extra energy. There’s also a partnership called Etam Cru, from Poland, whose work is more to do with auras and shadows; it’s almost like animation. They really stand out for me as well.”

Over the years, Waterford Walls has expanded to towns and villages outside Waterford city, including Tramore, An Rinn and Tallow. In 2021, Karol completed a mural in Upper Ballyduff, and this year she will work in the village of Rathgormack, thirty kilometres from Waterford city.

“There’s a great sense of community in Rathgormack,” she says. “Last year, when the last pub in the village came up for sale, everybody contributed to buy it, so it can go on being a social centre. I don’t know what exactly I will be painting yet, but I’ve been out to see the site; it’s just beside a playground, so whatever I do will be very big and very colourful.”

Waterford Walls 2022 runs from 12th to 21st August 12-21

wallsproject.ie; www.instagram.com/magdalenakarol