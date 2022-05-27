Ryan Tubridy: Late Late Show was 'like a beacon in the fog' during pandemic

Ahead of a special anniversary edition of The Late Late, Ryan Tubridy has shared some of his favourite moments from the much-loved chat show.

The Late Late Show viewers are in for a treat tonight with a host of special guests lined up as the chat show marks its 60th anniversary.

That’s right, the longest-running chat show in the world, The Late Late Show is officially turning 60.

Speaking ahead of the anniversary show and the season finale, airing tonight, host Ryan Tubridy revealed some of his most memorable guests and highlights from the show.

Tubridy took over from Pat Kenny in 2009 and has described his 13 years of hosting as “a cavalcade of excitement and curiosity and challenge”.

“I think the first time I ever presented The Late Late Show was one of the greatest thrills of my whole life,” he says. “You heard the music you saw the crowd, you felt the legacy and it was for somebody like me, it was like 5 million Christmas mornings, all in one go.

“It was the dream. So, I'll never forget that. I'll never forget it, as long as I live.”

Discussing some of the highlights from the show, while noting that it is “borderline impossible” to narrow it down, Tubridy mentions some of his many incredible guests such as Charlie Bird, Catherine Corless, Joanne O’Riordan, Kellie Harrington and Vicky Phelan.

“The Climb with Charlie Bird... it just took it out of just being a TV show. And in fact, in many ways, the two years of Covid stopped it from just being a regular chat show and became a point of gathering for people, like a town hall going to what's happening in the world. It was a very peculiar time, but it was a challenging time for all the right reasons.

It's never boring. That's the key to this job. And if it gets boring, I am out. But so far, no. It's so far so good.

But as a self-proclaimed “Beatles nut”, Tubridy's dream guest has always been Paul McCarthy. "He recorded some of the best music ever made by any human being. He is like Mozart or Beethoven," he says.

Former RTÉ presenter Charlie Bird and his wife Claire Mould speaking to Ryan Tubridy about his diagnosis with Motor Neurone Disease on RTÉ’s The Late Late Show. Picture Andres Poveda

Six decades on, The Late Late Show has been there for many pivotal moments and milestones – both good and bad – on the island of Ireland. But it was during the pandemic that the chat show saw the most change and with no live audience, they had to decide what sort of show they were.

“We became a show of, I hope, of presence for people. We were kind of like a beacon in the fog, if you like because now no one knew what time was, what day it was and where we were. Then you would see the owl on a Friday night. So, it became this kind of interesting mix.”

Of course, there is much more to it than famous guests as proved by initiatives such as the Toy Show appeal, raising €6 million in its first and second year respectively. Similar appeals such as the Ukraine special and Climb with Charlie showcase, as Tubridy puts, it; “an alliance of kindness between the show and Irish people”.

Oscar-nominated actor and Kerry native, Jessie Buckley and singer Dermot Kennedy will join Ryan Tubridy for the very special night with promises of some other famous Irish guests who will be joining in on the celebrations.

“It will be joyful to just be the kind of end of the season then an ending on a 60th. It's quite remarkable. There will be messages coming in from all sorts of people. I'm a bit of a fanboy of Conan O'Brien, who is one of my favourite hosts. So, it'll be quite a lovely Friday night. Tune in!"

The Late Late Show season finale airs tonight on RTÉ One at 9:35 pm.