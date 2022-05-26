Ellen DeGeneres Show: Memories of Allie Sherlock, Crystal Swing and other Irish guests

After almost two decades, over 3,000 episodes and more than 4,000 guests, Ellen DeGeneres is stepping away from the show that made her a global name.

The final episode of the iconic US talk show is set to air Thursday May 26, after the host's iconic message of 'be kind' was tainted by allegations of a toxic work environment on set.

But amidst Hollywood royalty and Grammy-award winners, the show has featured lots of Irish faces down through the years. Here we look back at some of the best moments of Irish representation on the couch.

Allie Sherlock in 2018

Allie Sherlock on the Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Douglas-born 17-year-old is a regular sight (or should we say sound) busking on Dublin’s Grafton Street and in Cork, but four years ago Allie Sherlock took her guitar stateside to perform on the Ellen stage in Los Angeles. The video of her performance and interview – which also features Sherlock doing a pretty spot-on American accent - has clocked in over half a million views on Youtube.

Eimear O’Tuathail in 2017

Galway girl and Ellen DeGeneres superfan Eimear O’Tuathail, 17, got a trip of the lifetime when she was flown out to LA to perform her song ‘Hey Ellen’ on her idol’s show. The interview was pretty adorable, although Eimear later told RTÉ they actually cut out the bit where she cried when she first met Ellen. She also revealed the only time she got to talk to Ellen was the interview itself.

Keith Barry - multiple times

Irish mentalist and illusionist Keith Barry has been on the Ellen DeGeneres Show some seven times, with his most recent appearance in October 2020. Responding to recent allegations that the show fostered a toxic work environment, Barry told Newstalk his own experience with Ellen and the team stateside "has always been a very positive one."

Aidan McCann in 2019

Barry isn't the only magician to impress the iconic US chat show host. Nine-year-old Aidan McCann from Kildare flew to LA in 2019 to perform magic tricks which involved a DVD, cards and cinema tickets.

Crystal Swing in 2010

Ellen DeGeneres.

Another Rebel appearance. The Cork family band went viral with their hit He Drinks Tequila back in 2010 with mam Mary and siblings Derek and Dervla scoring an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the show they presented Ellen with a personalised bottle of Jameson Distillery Reserve Irish Whiskey made in Midleton – and told Ellen all about how great their home area is.

Dermot Kennedy in 2019 and 2020

Homegrown talent Dermot Kennedy took his guitar to the Ellen studio for the first time in 2019, and return to the stage with MEDUZA in April 2021. The US host said she was "blown away" when she first heard Dubliner Kennedy's vocals.

Glenn Murphy and Ronan Scolard in 2016

'The Adele duo' as they were called, Glenn Murphy and Ronan Scolard, were asked to appear on the show in 2016 after Adele invited them to perform live on stage with her in front of 15,000 people in the 3Arena in Dublin. Prior to the gig, the duo decided to mark the occasion by creating a medley of her songs and posted it to Youtube. The video of their original medley now has over 3.1 million views, while their performance on Ellen has 2.2 million.

Jamie Dornan on the final season

The Belfast actor has appeared many times on the Ellen show - where he's received a good slagging. His most recent appearance was this January where he joked that he's been in a "perpetual state of drag for 39 years" thanks to growing up with sisters and having three daughters.