Five Things for the Week Ahead: Simply Red at the Marquee, Forbidden Fruit finally blooms

Money might be too tight to mention, but Mick Hucknall and crew aren't holding back the years with a greatest-hits set under the big top.
Kerry's big literary event returns in person after two years - Dominic West opens proceedings on Wednesday night, while guests include poet Victoria Kennefick; comedian Martin "Beanz" Warde and Dr Mary McAuliffe.
A look at visual work from the graduating BA and MA classes of 2022: Creative Digital Media and Visual Communications work on display at the Bishopstown campus; Fine Art and Contemporary Applied Art on display at the Crawford College itself.
The Quiet Club - sound-art veterans Danny McCarthy and Mick O'Shea - are joined by dancer Inma Pavon and visual artist Irene Murphy for the latest in a series of special, site-specific performances at the Midleton venue. soundworksunlimited@gmail.com for advance bookings at €10.
Big names pile in for the Covid-delayed tenth-anniversary edition of Forbidden Fruit: among the international draws are New Zealand pop icon Lorde, producer Floating Points and London techno duo Overmono; while the best of homegrown noise features Dublin songstress Gemma Dunleavy, Dublin rapper Selló and Galway shoegazers NewDad.