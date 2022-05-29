Five Things for the Week Ahead: Simply Red at the Marquee, Forbidden Fruit finally blooms

1 |live music|

Simply Red

Wednesday June 1; Live at the Marquee, Monahan Road, Cork

Money might be too tight to mention, but Mick Hucknall and crew aren't holding back the years with a greatest-hits set under the big top.

2 |literature|

Listowel Writer's Week

From Wednesday June 1; Listowel, Co Kerry

Kerry's big literary event returns in person after two years - Dominic West opens proceedings on Wednesday night, while guests include poet Victoria Kennefick; comedian Martin "Beanz" Warde and Dr Mary McAuliffe.

3 |visual art|

MTU Crawford College of Art and Design Graduate Exhibitions 2022

Friday June 3 - Thursday June 9; MTU Cork Bishopstown & MTU Cork Crawford St, Cork

A look at visual work from the graduating BA and MA classes of 2022: Creative Digital Media and Visual Communications work on display at the Bishopstown campus; Fine Art and Contemporary Applied Art on display at the Crawford College itself.

4 |sound art|

Site of Sound

Saturday June 4; Holy Trinity Church, East Ferry, Midleton, Co Cork

The Quiet Club - sound-art veterans Danny McCarthy and Mick O'Shea - are joined by dancer Inma Pavon and visual artist Irene Murphy for the latest in a series of special, site-specific performances at the Midleton venue. soundworksunlimited@gmail.com for advance bookings at €10.

5 |festival|

Forbidden Fruit

Saturday June 4 and Sunday June 5; Royal Hospital, Kilmainham

Big names pile in for the Covid-delayed tenth-anniversary edition of Forbidden Fruit: among the international draws are New Zealand pop icon Lorde, producer Floating Points and London techno duo Overmono; while the best of homegrown noise features Dublin songstress Gemma Dunleavy, Dublin rapper Selló and Galway shoegazers NewDad.