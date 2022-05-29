Five Things for the Week Ahead: Simply Red at the Marquee, Forbidden Fruit finally blooms

Elsewhere: Listowel Writer's Week in full swing; sound art at a Midleton church; new visual art from MTU Cork graduates
Five Things for the Week Ahead: Simply Red at the Marquee, Forbidden Fruit finally blooms

Simply Red: doing all the old stuff on Wednesday night at the Marquee

Sun, 29 May, 2022 - 21:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

1 |live music|

Simply Red

Wednesday June 1; Live at the Marquee, Monahan Road, Cork

Money might be too tight to mention, but Mick Hucknall and crew aren't holding back the years with a greatest-hits set under the big top.

2 |literature|

Listowel Writer's Week

From Wednesday June 1; Listowel, Co Kerry

Kerry's big literary event returns in person after two years - Dominic West opens proceedings on Wednesday night, while guests include poet Victoria Kennefick; comedian Martin "Beanz" Warde and Dr Mary McAuliffe.

3 |visual art|

MTU Crawford College of Art and Design Graduate Exhibitions 2022

Friday June 3 - Thursday June 9; MTU Cork Bishopstown & MTU Cork Crawford St, Cork

A look at visual work from the graduating BA and MA classes of 2022: Creative Digital Media and Visual Communications work on display at the Bishopstown campus; Fine Art and Contemporary Applied Art on display at the Crawford College itself. 

4 |sound art|

Site of Sound

Saturday June 4; Holy Trinity Church, East Ferry, Midleton, Co Cork

The Quiet Club - sound-art veterans Danny McCarthy and Mick O'Shea - are joined by dancer Inma Pavon and visual artist Irene Murphy for the latest in a series of special, site-specific performances at the Midleton venue. soundworksunlimited@gmail.com for advance bookings at €10.

5 |festival|

Forbidden Fruit

Saturday June 4 and Sunday June 5; Royal Hospital, Kilmainham

Big names pile in for the Covid-delayed tenth-anniversary edition of Forbidden Fruit: among the international draws are New Zealand pop icon Lorde, producer Floating Points and London techno duo Overmono; while the best of homegrown noise features Dublin songstress Gemma Dunleavy, Dublin rapper Selló and Galway shoegazers NewDad.

Read More

Bruce Springsteen tickets: Third gig added. How much, and how you can buy them for Dublin gigs

More in this section

Review: The 2 Johnnies go behind the headlines with a no holds barred Marquee performance Review: The 2 Johnnies go behind the headlines with a no holds barred Marquee performance
The Coronas - Live At The Marquee - Aiken Promotions - 27-05-2022 Photo By Ray Keogh Review: The Coronas bring back big nights to Live at the Marquee
Triumph or Abba-ration? What the critics are saying about Voyage virtual concert Triumph or Abba-ration? What the critics are saying about Voyage virtual concert
<p>Paul Mescal in Schull for the Fastnet Cork Film Festival. Picture: Johannes Eisele</p>

Cannes-do attitude as Paul Mescal and other stars gather in West Cork  

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices