Podcast Corner: Great listening for fans of Better Call Saul 

The last half of the final season of Better Call Saul has reached its conclusion. Season six so far has been a game of Kim Wexler breaking bad and Lalo Salamanca on a foreign exchange trip to Germany. The Better Call Saul Insider Podcast has been a suitably important companion listen, a whole host of editors, directors (including Rhea ‘Kim Wexler’ Seehorn and Giancarlo ‘Gus Fring’ Esposito), and co-creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan recapping some of the technical achievements of their episodes and sharing storyline insights.
It’s nothing new for Gilligan and Co - the Breaking Bad Insider Podcast began in 2009. The podcasts regularly run to well over an hour, longer than most Better Call Saul episodes themselves. But you’ll wish there was even more, detailing every minute moment of one of the best shows on TV.
If you really don’t want to leave the golden-tinged world of Albuquerque, the Prestige TV Podcast from the Ringer goes similarly deep on Better Call Saul. The podcast feed itself hosts roundtable chats about multiple shows - at the moment including the likes of Atlanta, Ozark, and David Simon’s We Own This City (coming to Sky Atlantic and Now TV in June) - but Ben Lindbergh and Joanna Robinson nerd out on everything Saul on their weekly shows.
Even when you’ve been paying full attention to the TV screen, they’ll have titbits or recalls - or even Breaking Bad foreshadowing - that will leave you relishing a rewatch.
Another weekly hit on the Prestige TV Podcast is Big Picture and Rewatchables host Sean Fennessey chatting with Barry creator and star Bill Hader as soon as the latest episode of the increasingly deranged, though still laugh-out-loud funny, hitman-for-hire show airs. Ensconced in the third season, it’s revealing to hear how Hader sees the show as it unfolds.
And on hearing that there had been a range of reshoots earlier this year, after initial filming over the past couple of years, Fennessey points out that reshoots are a regular occurrence on blockbuster movies but rarely on TV shows. Another reminder of how the lines between big screen and small are blurring.
We wrote about sustainable podcasts last week. One we missed was the return of Who Cares Wins with Lily Cole. The second season began on May 9 and like, say, Cate Blanchett’s Climate of Change show on Audible, it finds long-time environmental campaigner and model Lily Cole simply speaking to people trying to fight the good fight on climate change.
Guests so far have included Guilty Feminist host Deborah Frances White and writer/activist Dr Katharine Wilkinson.