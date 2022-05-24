Podcast Corner: Great listening for fans of Better Call Saul 

The last half of the final season of Better Call Saul has reached its conclusion. Season six so far has been a game of Kim Wexler breaking bad and Lalo Salamanca on a foreign exchange trip to Germany. The Better Call Saul Insider Podcast has been a suitably important companion listen, a whole host of editors, directors (including Rhea ‘Kim Wexler’ Seehorn and Giancarlo ‘Gus Fring’ Esposito), and co-creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan recapping some of the technical achievements of their episodes and sharing storyline insights.

It’s nothing new for Gilligan and Co - the Breaking Bad Insider Podcast began in 2009. The podcasts regularly run to well over an hour, longer than most Better Call Saul episodes themselves. But you’ll wish there was even more, detailing every minute moment of one of the best shows on TV.