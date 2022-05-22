Five Things for the Next Week: nostalgia central in cinemas, streaming and the Everyman

1 |music|

Liam Gallagher - C'MON YOU KNOW

Friday May 27; streaming services and record shops

The seemingly ever-chipper talisman of Britpop's blue-sky vista returns with his third solo album. Surprises will be thin on the ground, but lead-off single 'Everything's Electric' sees the ex-Oasis frontman working with fellow nineties survivor Dave Grohl

2 |streaming|

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Friday May 27; Disney+

The eagerly-awaited latest spin-off in the Star Wars universe features Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Ewan McGregor reprising his Prequel Trilogy role.

3 |cinemas|

Top Gun: Maverick

Friday May 27; cinemas nationwide

It's been thirty-six years since Tom Cruise set the pace for eighties action - but this sequel sees titular hero Maverick reckon with the passage of time - and his past.

4|spoken word|

Cónal Creedon

Saturday May 28; Cork City Library

The first of three sessions with the city's writer laureate - his most recent collection of short fiction was awarded One City One Book by City Libraries. "These will not be creative writing workshops," he explains, "but rather the sharing of my experiences as a writer." Kickoff at 11am.

5 |live music|

Donovan

Sunday May 29; The Everyman

Your writer grew up not too far from the North Cork wilderness where psych-pop hero Donovan Leitch put down roots - his mother often remarked on the fact that the man behind ‘Sunshine Superman’ and other at-one-time-inescapable hits was able to achieve the quiet life here at all. He plays a rare live set at the Everyman.