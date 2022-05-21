Radio Highlights: 70 years of the Arts Council, north Mayo's landscape in focus

SATURDAY

The Kate Brennan-Harding Music Show

RTÉ 2XM, 10am

KBH interviews Sofft Nights festival founder Natasha Duffy and Dublin pop producer/singer Pastiche, ahead of the Navan, Co Meath, weekender, happening June 4 and 5.

An tSeachtain le Máirín ní Ghadhra

R na G, 11am

Broadcasting live from An Chultúrlann in Belfast for An Lá Dearg, a protest march and rally to demand Irish-language rights for the Irish-language community of Northern Ireland.

SUNDAY

Sunday Miscellany

RTÉ 1, 9am

A special programme to mark the 70th anniversary of the Arts Council, including contributions from John Banville, Shelly Furlong, Iarla Ó Lionard, Diarmaid Ferriter, and Marina Carr.

The Lyric Feature LyricFM, 6pm Wild Nephin: Limerick-born poet Seán Lysaght explores the landscape, nature and history of north Mayo in poetry and in conversation with friends.

The Poetry Programme,

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Olivia O'Leary talks with Ailbhe Ní Ghearbhuigh about the major new anthology of Irish language poetry, Bone and Marrow/Cnámh agus Smior.

MONDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Sean Rocks and crew interview the winner of the Dublin Literary Prize for 2022 — to be announced at ILFDublin.

TUESDAY

O Emperor, pictured after winning the 2018 Choice Music Prize for Best Album and immediately disbanding: 2013 Studio 8 session revisited; Tuesday, 11pm; 2FM. Pic: Graham Keogh

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Mighty music and pop-culture journo Dave Hanratty reckons with the newest Star Wars spinoff on Disney+: the Obi-Wan Kenobi mini-series.

The Alternative 2FM, 11pm Another sojourn into the RTÉ session archives with Dan Hegarty: a Fanning session from The Brilliant Trees (1996), Analogue Wave in Studio 8 in 2013, and much-missed Cork-based psych-rockers O Emperor in 2013 studio action.

WEDNESDAY

Ola Majekodunmi: presenting new music from Black and Gaelach indie artists; Wednesdays, 7PM; RTÉ 2XM

An Saol ó Dheas

R na G, 12pm

A special edition of the magazine show emanates from Liam Ó Néill’s new exhibition in the Merrion Hotel in Dublin.

Cosy Corner

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Tune in and chill out with the kids, with a new section on mindfulness with Sal Roche from Playful Steps, Mindful Play.

Unheard RTÉ 2XM, 7pm Live words and discussion from poet and spoken-word artist Adam Mohammed, plus new rock/indie music from Black and Gaelach artists, hosted by Ola Majekodunmi.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Dan Hegarty talks with Stephen White, formerly of defunct Dublin psych-rockers House of Dolls, about the band's fabulously-monikered 2012 LP, Welcome To The Department Of Nuclear Medicine.

THURSDAY

The Full Score with Liz Nolan

LyricFM, 1pm

Music of mourning, compassion, and hope in memory of George Floyd and all victims of racial violence and hate in today's Full Score concert with the Minnesota Orchestra.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Discussion and music from Irish folk supergroup Rufous Nightjar ahead of their appearance at Dublin's Tradition Now festival.

FRIDAY

The Neighbourhood

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Denim, the lonely new boy in the neighbourhood, makes a friend and learns that fly-away boys tend to come back, and with good reason. Kids' radio drama read by Ciarán Hinds.

Lyric Live

LyricFM, 7pm

Chief Conductor Jaime Martin is on the podium to conduct the National Symphony Orchestra as they perform Mahler and Schubert lieder, with the internationally acclaimed Anne Sofie von Otter singing.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The newest chapter of the great rock 'n' roll swindle, as Pat Carty reviews Pistols, a documentary on Malcolm McLaren's sensationalist punk-rock construct The Sex Pistols, on Disney+.