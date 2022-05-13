Friday TV Tips: Saoirse Ruane, Alison Oliver and Mark Feehily on the Late Late this evening

Great Irish Interiors

RTÉ One, 8pm

Great Irish Interiors is back with seven properties. Episode one features Russborough House in Wicklow. Then it’s Castletown House (Kildare); Strokestown House (Roscommon); Johnstown Castle (Wexford); Kilkenny Castle; Farmleigh House (Dublin); and Glebe House (Donegal).

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

As they prepare for the launch of the eagerly awaited new drama Conversations with Friends, Oscar-nominated director Lenny Abrahamson and the show's Cork-born star Alison Oliver chat about bringing Sally Rooney's novel to life on the small screen.

Westlife’s Mark Feehily will talk about how fatherhood has changed his life, why doing The Masked Singer had a profound effect on him, and his excitement at getting back on stage with Westlife this summer. He'll also perform two songs.

Joining us on the show is a special musical treat from three men who share the same birthday: John Sheahan, Paul Brady and Mundy will play some of their biggest hits and share some stories.

There will be a performance from composer RuthAnne Cunningham and some of The Late Late Toy Showkids including Saoirse Ruane as they get ready to make a very special announcement.

Let's Make a Love Scene

Channel 4, 10pm

New two-part dating show: singletons who are looking for love see if they can recapture the sexual chemistry from some of the most iconic movie scenes.

In each episode, a leading man or lady will get to recreate three different scenes with three strangers, and then choose one co-star to go on a date with to see if the spark is still there when the cameras stop rolling.

First up is beauty therapist Starr, who will be taking part in scenes inspired by Fifty Shades of Grey, Ghost and The Notebook. Her would-be love interests are cage fighter Alex, chef Ashley, and finance worker Nick, while intimacy co-ordinator Rufai 'Roo' Ajala and acting coach Emma Crompton are on hand to help with getting into character.

The Lincoln Lawyer

Netflix

Lincoln Lawyer: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Jazz Raycole as Izzy. Picture: Lara Solanki/Netflix

Michael Connelly is one of the most respected crime writers around. He's the creator of detective Harry Bosch. In 2005, another of his characters, criminal defence attorney Mickey Haller (whose cases sometimes cross with Harry's), transferred to the big screen in The Lincoln Lawyer. Matthew McConaughey played him, but in this small-screen version, it's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo who takes the role. The series has been developed by TV legend David E Kelley and is based on Connelly's 2008 novel The Brass Verdict. The good news is, if the show is successful, there are five more books awaiting adaptation.

The Essex Serpent

Apple TV+

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy attending the special screening of The Essex Serpent at the Ham Yard Hotel, London. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Drama series based on Sarah Perry's bestselling, 2016 British Book Award-winning work. The tale takes place in 1893 and focuses on newly widowed Cora. Rather than being grief-stricken by her husband's death, she feels liberated — theirs was an abusive marriage. Keen to make a fresh start, Cora leaves her London home, swapping it for the small village of Aldwinter in Essex. But it's a place with an intriguing background — including a local superstition involving a mythical creature which some believe has returned to the area. Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston star.

The Greatness Code

Apple TV+

Sporting documentary series back for a second run with the focus on footballer and children's campaigner Marcus Rashford, Super Bowl-winning NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, six-time X Games gold medalist and professional street skateboarder Leticia Bufoni, Paralympic athlete Scout Bassett, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn.

Radio

Lyric Live, Lyric FM, 7pm: Countertenor and violinist, Mitry Sinovsky, directs the National Symphony Orchestra, including works by Vivaldi, Handel, and Mozart, live at the National Concert Hall.

The Neighbourhood, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Oscar nominee Ciarán Hinds brings playwright Philip Davison’s stories of childhood to life.