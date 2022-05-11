Tara Lynne O’Neill: I didn't keep Liam Neeson's cameo in Derry Girls secret - I just forgot about it

The final series of Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls has been going down a treat among dedicated fans of the nineties period sitcom, as the show's motley crew of protagonists and their wider families have negotiated Troubles-era politics and policing, love and nostalgia in inimitable fashion.

Leaving it at a near-perfect three series, the final episode of the show is set to air next week, followed by a special which sees the cast deal with the events leading up to the Good Friday Agreement.

In a conversation with star Tara Lynne O'Neill - the show's Ma Mary - she has discussed the reception the show's been in for as it takes a bow.

"It's been amazing. I think people have waited a long time for it so I'm glad that it's living up to their expectations. Lisa’s writing has got better and better, and we’ve all got more and more into our characters."

Despite being held up by delays over the course of the pandemic, anticipation had built and built heading into the third series, including rumours of cameos from one Liam Neeson.

"It was just amazing, wasn’t it? You know, I forgot to even tell my other half that Liam Neeson was in it. We were watching it together and he was saying, “You actually kept the secret”. But I didn’t, I just forgot to tell him.

"But all the guest stars are brilliant. There’s been lots of local talent getting parts and of course you don’t see who they are in the script so that’s been lovely."

O'Neill also speaks about being reunited with fellow Irish acting veterans for the "grown-up" scenes throughout the show's run.

"I’ve known Ian McElhinney who plays Granda Joe and Kathy Kiera Clarke who plays Aunt Sarah for years and years because we all did theatre in Belfast. And poor Tommy Tiernan was thrown into the middle of us all. The four of us had such a good time this season. It was really, really just joyful.

"(The) episode where there’s no children, and there’s younger version of ourselves, (was) so brilliant to do. The script is unbelievable. And the girl who plays the young Ma Mary is amazing. It's frightening when you see yourself reflected back.

Mary Quinn (Tara Lynne O'Neill) and Sarah Mccool (Kathy Kiera Clarke) share a dance at their School Leavers' reunion in Derry Girls

"When the main cast first met, there was something very special that happened and I think I will always remember that. To be part of such an amazing ensemble cast doesn't come along that often. And I include Kevin McAleer (Uncle Colin) and Ardal O’Hanlon (Cousin Eamonn) and people like that.

"It just felt like working in a family environment and that brings out the best in your work. Who knows when the next job like that will come along? Because they don't come along that often."

The end of the show is approaching, and in handling a politically, socially and culturally sensitive moment like the late '90s - the Good Friday Agreement and peace in the North - director Lisa McGee has come in for praise, which O'Neill agrees with.

"She's handled it so beautifully. You know, I was a teenager at the time and it was life-changing for us, so to watch it on the screen and see it depicted both through the family but also the kids, it’s perfect. Remembering that we’re at peace now, and this helped, and this worked. It’s just so delicate, how she handles it. It’s beautiful."

The North has always punched above its weight, culturally, from literature and music, especially broader alternative scenes, to Derry Girls' global success, but even so, O'Neill sees the show as a milestone moment for representation and authenticity.

"For a start, just to hear our own accents on screen has been amazing. For too long, we were told that nobody can understand us, but Channel 4 and Hat Trick weren't afraid or shy of the accent. They said, “Be authentic”, and that's wonderful. And also that means that actors in the north and the south of Ireland are getting to see themselves on screen, and that means everything."

"It's like, “If you can't see it, you can't be it”. Even for writers to see someone from our shores, and a woman, of a certain age, with kids, being a successful writer like Lisa: it shows that you can have it all. She’s a real testament to, you know, “You can have your cake and eat it.”"

"I read it and I know it, I know those people, and I know those phrases. I know what it is. But I had no idea that someone in Mexico would see something in that resembles them or their family. It’s got followers all over the world."

"It’s just a little bit of magic. I think it's the family setting which just shows you that families all over the world are all equally complex."