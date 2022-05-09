Kerry sean-nós singer Seán Garvey passes away

The Cahirsiveen musician leaves a rich legacy of music, including a TG4 Traditional Singer of the Year honour
Singer and musician Seán Garvey. Picture: Máiréad Ní­ Thuama

Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 13:53
Mike McGrath Bryan

Kerry singer and musician Seán Garvey, late of Cahersiveen, Co Kerry has died.

Working mainly in the traditional sean-nós style of Irish singing, his body of work and dedication to his craft earned him the respect of the traditional Irish music community at home and abroad, recording several albums of song in Irish and English, and playing guitar, banjo and flute.

His honours and accolades included the TG4 Traditional Singer of the Year award in 2006.  

Among those who sang Garvey's praises in his lifetime were genre icon and fiddle virtuoso Martin Hayes: “It is rare to see anybody perform with so much sincerity and authenticity. Seán believes what he sings, and he makes you believe also.” 

A student of Irish and folklore, and the holder of a Masters in ethnomusicology at the University of Limerick, Garvey was also singer-in-residence for Gaeltacht Uibh Rathaigh, the Gaeltacht area of South Kerry.

His remains are reposing at Daly's Funeral Home in Cahersiveen on Monday, May 9, with cremation the following day at Ringaskiddy, Co Cork. 

