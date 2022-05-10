Tuesday TV Tips: A class reunion for Derry Girls

Scannal: The O’Grady Kidnapping and the Border Fox — part one

RTÉ One, 7pm

In October/November 1987 the kidnapping of unknown dentist, John O’Grady, by the Border Fox was played out in the media for over 40 days. It’s a brutal story of a brutal time in the shadow of the troubles, that involves cockups from both the criminals and the gardaí, shoot outs and high-speed chases across the country, graphic violence and death.

Derry Girls

Channel 4, 9pm

Ma Mary (Tara Lynne O'Neill) and Aunt Sarah (Kathy Kiera Clarke) get ready for their Class of '77 School Reunion, but will some shocking truths emerge about what really happened at their leavers' party 20 years ago?

Sport

Premier League: Aston Villa v Liverpool, 8pm, Sky Sports

Radio

Arena RTÉ 1, 7pm: Tony Award-winning musical sensation Anything Goes comes to the Bord Gáis Theatre, and the team talk to Bonnie Langford and Simon Callow; curator Jillian Wilson discusses the immersive Van Gogh exhibition at the RDS.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Another dive into the RTÉ sessions archive: Cork psych-rock heroes The Altered Hours in a 2013 Studio 8 session; Cathy Davey at Studio 8 in 2007; and Female Hercules in a 1993 Fanning Session.