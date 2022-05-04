May The Fourth Be With You: another look at the new Star Wars spinoff

Yes, it is that old gag again - but Ewan MacGregor and Hayden Christensen reprise their 'Prequel Trilogy' roles in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi', a new Disney+ series.
Ewan MacGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi: Scottish star reprises his Star Wars role for a new series

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 16:37
Mike McGrath Bryan

The auld pun that does the rounds on this day annually usually signals the arrival of new stuff from the Star Wars series, and this year is no exception.

Star Wars Day 2022 sees the streaming service Disney+ reveal a new trailer for its six-part series Obi-Wan Kenobi, bowing worldwide on May 27.

Ewan MacGregor is set to return to his role in the extended Star Wars series as a younger Obi-Wan Kenobi, a Jedi Master and the mentor figure to Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the so-called 'Prequel Trilogy' of 1990s films.

An older Kenobi, then portrayed by Alec Guinness, also mentored Skywalker's son Luke, the protagonist of the series' original 1970s trilogy of films.

Ewan McGregor, left, as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker in a scene from 2005's 'Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith.'
The big story for series devotees is the return of actor Hayden Christensen to reprise his role as young Anakin Skywalker, whose descent into darkness and assumption of the Darth Vader name formed the basis of the Prequel Trilogy, running to a mixed response from theatre-goers and series fans from 1998 to 2003.

The initial teaser for the show is here: 

