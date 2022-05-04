How Irish Nirvana fans can get a closer look at Kurt Cobain’s $10m Fender guitar

If you’ve listened to ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, you’ll have heard it. If you’ve watched its music video, you’ll have seen it. Now, you can get a closer look at Kurt Cobain’s blue Fender guitar for a limited time here in Ireland.

One of the Nirvana frontman’s most famous guitars will be on display at the Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware, Co Kildare, from Thursday, May 5 to Saturday, May 7.

The 1969 Fender Mustang Competition Lake Placid Blue Finish electric guitar is a left-handed instrument and was used in the band’s defining 1991 music video, ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’.

Kurt Cobain's 1969 Fender Mustang Competition Lake Placid Blue Finish electric guitar, which he used in the video for Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit.

Kobain and Nirvana are regarded as the beginning of the alternative rock revolution, inspiring generations of musicians.

Cobain’s acoustic guitar sold for a record-breaking $6m in 2020, and experts believe that this more iconic electric guitar could fetch at least $10m in an upcoming sale in New York.

“Kurt Cobain was a hugely influential figure not just in music, but in popular culture too,” says Martin Nolan of Julien’s Auctions.

“Kurt Cobain’s acoustic guitar sold for a record-breaking $6m in 2020 and that guitar currently holds the record for the most expensive guitar ever sold. This electric Fender Mustang guitar from ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ was Kurt’s favourite guitar and is much more iconic and an extremely important piece. It was also used in the ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ music video and also while recording the albums ‘Nevermind’ and ‘In Utero’.

Kurt Cobain's electric guitar is up for auction later this month and can be seen in Co Kildare this week.

“This guitar has been on display at the MoPop Museum in Seattle since 2010. In my opinion, this guitar could beat the current world record for a guitar sold at auction and could sell for in excess of $10 million.”

The guitar and other items will be up for sale by Julien’s Auctions in a celebrity-studded auction at the Hard Rock Café in New York from May 20 to 2.

Cobain’s painting of Michael Jackson and his own ‘Nevermind Australian Tour 1992’ laminated personal backstage pass will also be on display in Newbridge.