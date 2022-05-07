Radio Highlights: queer Irish poetry; Linda Buckley explores Iceland; Cork-Kerry at Páirc Uí Rinn

SATURDAY

DJ for a Day, RTÉ Jr, 4pm: Six-year-old Lyla Coyle takes control of the RTÉ Jr studio to share her favourite songs. If you have a budding selector on your hands, email junior@rte.ie.

Spórt an Tráthnóna, R na G, 6pm: After all the controversy — the Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final between Kerry and Cork takes place in Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork. Pádraig Ó Sé and a guest call the action.

Culture File Weekly, Lyric FM, 6.30pm: Luke Clancy presents a compilation of highlights and extras from his weekday reports on Lorcan Murray's Classic Drive, diving into Ireland's creative and cultural life.

SUNDAY

Classical Kids, RTÉ Jr, 10am: How do you like to wake up? Megan Churcher helps us out of bed with classical music old and new, that considers how we start our day.

The Lyric Feature, Lyric FM, 6pm: Mother’s Blood, Sister Songs: Part one of a documentary that sees Cork composer, Linda Buckley, and producer, Helen Shaw, explore the genetic connections between Iceland and Ireland, through story and song.

An Cúinne Dána, R na G, 6.30pm: Tristan Rosenstock meets with brothers Brían and Diarmuid Mac Gloinn, known as Ye Vagabonds, in Fumbally Stables in Dublin to discuss their new album Nine Waves, which is released on May 13.

The Poetry Programme, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Olivia O'Leary meets three poets in Belfast to discuss the strength of queer poetry in Northern Ireland today, the idea of 'queering the language', and the lines between tolerance and violence for Ireland's LGBT* community.

MONDAY

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Ciaran Hinds and Stephen Warbeck discuss their new film The Man in the Hat, ahead of its appearance at Fastnet Film Festival in Schull, Co Cork; actor Andrew Bennett discusses his role in the award-winning Irish film An Cailín Ciúin.

TUESDAY

The Altered Hours: 2013 Studio 8 session reaired; Tuesday, 11pm; 2FM

Arena RTÉ 1, 7pm: Tony Award-winning musical sensation Anything Goes comes to the Bord Gáis Theatre, and the team talk to Bonnie Langford and Simon Callow; curator Jillian Wilson discusses the immersive Van Gogh exhibition at the RDS.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Another dive into the RTÉ sessions archive: Cork psych-rock heroes The Altered Hours in a 2013 Studio 8 session; Cathy Davey at Studio 8 in 2007; and Female Hercules in a 1993 Fanning Session.

WEDNESDAY

The Full Score, Lyric FM, 1pm: Liz Nolan takes us to Cuba with a concert from the Havana Lyceum Orchestra, featuring works by Mozart, Davis and Lombida, Oliviero, and Carillo.

THURSDAY

Ecolution, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Next week is Green Schools Bike Week, so Ecolution glides to Fairview to talk all things cycling at Pedalpalooza.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: While Galway singer-songwriter Adrian Crowley isn't a household name at home, this live set from the 2021 Hemmersdorf Pop Festival in Germany sees him in fine form.

FRIDAY

Lyric Live, Lyric FM, 7pm: Countertenor and violinist, Mitry Sinovsky, directs the National Symphony Orchestra in a programme including works by Rebel, Vivaldi, Handel, and Mozart, live at the National Concert Hall.

The Neighbourhood, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Oscar nominee Ciarán Hinds brings to life beautiful stories of childhood, written by playwright Philip Davison.