In pictures: Ed Sheeran at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork 

The gig began at 6pm. We'll update  pictures here through the evening 
In pictures: Ed Sheeran at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork 

Ed Sheeran in Cork: Denise Chaila opened proceedings at 6pm.

Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 18:30

Gates opened at 4pm, and the first act (Denise Chaila) came on stage at 6pm. Sheeran himself is expected on stage about 8pm, with the show ending at approximately 10.30pm.

Read More

'I just love him': 'Ecstatic' fans line up to give Cork welcome to Ed Sheeran

On their way to the concert

Leah Spillane, Youghal, Ciara Geary, Gortroe and Emma Daly, Youghal. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Leah Spillane, Youghal, Ciara Geary, Gortroe and Emma Daly, Youghal. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Ali, Mike and MJ McGrath with Tatuyana Frolova, all Cork city. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Ali, Mike and MJ McGrath with Tatuyana Frolova, all Cork city. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Dearbhla Guinan, Buttevant, Amy Taylor, Newcastle and Alicja Kulawiack, Poland at the Ed Sheeran concert at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Dearbhla Guinan, Buttevant, Amy Taylor, Newcastle and Alicja Kulawiack, Poland at the Ed Sheeran concert at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Cess Fitzgerald and Elliot Buckley, both Tipperary, Maria Nugent and Noemi Nagy, both St. Lukes and Lucas Buckley, Tipperary. Picture: Jim Coughlan
Cess Fitzgerald and Elliot Buckley, both Tipperary, Maria Nugent and Noemi Nagy, both St. Lukes and Lucas Buckley, Tipperary. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Margaret Scanlon and Sarah Cuskelly from Bandon. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Margaret Scanlon and Sarah Cuskelly from Bandon. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

John and Kayla Sheridan, Tullamore. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
John and Kayla Sheridan, Tullamore. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

 Eimear McSweeney and Trudi McCabe from Bandon. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
 Eimear McSweeney and Trudi McCabe from Bandon. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

 Imelda Murphy with her children Erin and Conor. from Kilmurray. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
 Imelda Murphy with her children Erin and Conor. from Kilmurray. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

More in this section

Jacko, Springsteen, Prince, Féile 95, etc: Pictures from classic gigs at Páirc Uí Chaoimh  Jacko, Springsteen, Prince, Féile 95, etc: Pictures from classic gigs at Páirc Uí Chaoimh 
Ed Sheeran in Cork FAQs: All you need to know on timings, ticket arrangements, access Ed Sheeran in Cork FAQs: All you need to know on timings, ticket arrangements, access
Derry Girls review: Not as many LOLs, but final series still on track for success  Derry Girls review: Not as many LOLs, but final series still on track for success 
In pictures: Ed Sheeran at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork 

Downton Abbey review: hot jazz, mysterious aristocrats — and disapproval from Mr Carson

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices