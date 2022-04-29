Film Review: I Love America is a soft-focus journey of discovery

★★★☆☆

I Love America (15A) stars Sophie Marceau as Lisa, a Parisian filmmaker who experiences something of a mid-life crisis when, within a short space of time, her mother dies and her daughter moves out.

With no ties to bind her to France, the restless Sophie heads for Los Angeles and her gay pal Luka (Djanis Bouzyani), whose life’s ambition it is to see Lisa fall in love. Luka’s determined to get Lisa hooked up via his dating app service, but Lisa demurs: she wants to meet someone naturally, leaving it all to fate. It’s an intriguing conflict, with Lisa an old-fashioned romantic who prefers to leave life to chance and Luka representing the cold, hard algorithms of 21st-century love, and especially as Lisa is a filmmaker who has spent her entire adult life scripting scenarios and knowing how they will unfold.

Unfortunately, it all plays out as a soft-focus journey of discovery, a kind of Eat, Pray, Love with added ’70s Disco (the soundtrack is fabulous), which is rather surprising given that the film is a semi-autobiographical story from writer-director Liza Azuelos. Some of the advice is dubious, even as a metaphor (“Don’t take too much luggage to start a new life.”); happily, and despite being warned by the neighbourhood tarot-reader that she is ‘designed for solitude’, Lisa manages to snag the last the last handsome straight man in LA when she bumps into John (Colin Woodell).

Sophie Marceau is dryly sardonic in the lead role as she wanders through proceedings seemingly bemused by the clichés assailing her on all sides (there are a number of flashbacks to her formative years as the young Lisa, rejected by her mother, idolises her playboy father), but Djanis Bouzyani is hugely affecting in the supporting role of the ostensibly cynical man-about-town who secretly craves a soulmate.

(Amazon Prime)